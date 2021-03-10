TIMELINE: What happened the last time Aberdeen changed managers

The departure of Derek McInnes this week means for the first time in eight years, Aberdeen will have a new manager.

In March 2013, veteran boss Craig Brown, the man who took Scotland to Euro 96 and the 1998 World Cup, would be stepping down and retiring.

Here was the timeline of events that followed and led to McInnes’ eventual arrival.

March 14 2013

Craig Brown announces he will retire at the end of the 2012-13 season, bringing down the curtain on a long managerial career.

Derek Adams, then leading Ross County to a top-six finish, is installed as the early favourite to take over.

“I will be leaving with my head held high. The club is in a far healthier position now than it was when we took over.” – Craig Brown

March 15 2013

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor indicated there had been no approach from Aberdeen to speak to Adams, with a new long-term contract to be offered to the Staggies boss.

“I know Derek is very happy with us, he is under contract until next season and his father (County director of football George Adams) is under contract for the next two years.

“I think it would take an awful lot to make him move from here.” – Roy MacGregor

Meanwhile, Brown said he would be happy to step aside should the Dons find a successor for him early.

March 16 2013

Gothenburg Great Eric Black refuses to rule out applying for the vacancy at Pittodrie, while McInnes is also reported to be interested. Former Aberdeen captain Paul Hartley is another linked with the job.

March 18 2013

Ex-Aberdeen captain and manager Willie Miller urges the Dons board to get a new manager in place for the end of the international break.

March 20 2013

Derek Adams says he will not let his heart rule his head over the potential move to Pittodrie, given his happiness at Ross County.

“I enjoy working here and it is a football club which for five years has looked to move on. The speculation is not a distraction and never has been.” – Derek Adams

March 23 2013

Derek McInnes emerges as the leading contender for the job, with the Dons board holding talks with the former St Johnstone and Bristol City manager.

McInnes had already expressed an interest in the job earlier in the month.

March 25 2013

McInnes is confirmed as Aberdeen manager on a two-year deal, alongside his assistant Tony Docherty. However, Brown and his assistant Archie Knox will be left in charge for the next two SPL games.

“I can assure the fans that I will do everything within my power to build a team that will entertain them and hopefully bring some success.” – Derek McInnes

March 28 2013

Craig Brown and Archie Knox prepare for their final game at Pittodrie, a home fixture against Hearts.

“Saturday will be the last match at Pittodrie for Archie Knox and me, so it goes without saying we want to get a good result.” – Craig Brown

March 30 2013

Legendary former Aberdeen and Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson pays his own tribute to Craig Brown, who he worked with during Scotland’s 1986 World Cup campaign.

“When he went to Aberdeen I encouraged him to take the job. I told him that at your age you cannot ignore the chance to go to a club like Aberdeen and help turn the fortunes around.” – Sir Alex Ferguson

April 4 2013

The Dons head into Brown’s last game in charge – a trip to Tannadice to play Dundee United – with the slim chance of grabbing a top-six spot.

He said: “We want to win the game on Saturday – it’s my last game as manager and I would like to end it on a winning note.

“But if the top six is beyond I want us to be best of the rest in the SPL and I am optimistic the players can go on to achieve that under Derek McInnes.” – Craig Brown

April 8 2013

Derek McInnes takes over at Pittodrie with Aberdeen in the bottom half, after a 1-0 loss to Dundee United confirmed their failure at reaching the top six.

“If anyone deserved to win, it was United. I can only say sorry to the fans for not making the top six.” – Craig Brown