Three years ago: Scott Wright’s hat-trick on just his second Aberdeen start

Today marks three years since youngster Scott Wright gave Aberdeen fans an exciting glimpse into his potential with a hat-trick against Partick Thistle.

Balmedie boy Wright’s low shot from close-range after 11 minutes was his first goal for the club in just his second first-team start and put the Reds 2-0 up.

However – intent on taking his chance – the 19-year-old soon followed it up with another strike, which went in at the near post and put Derek McInnes’ team up by three.

After the break, Wright would complete his hat-trick when he scored Aberdeen’s sixth with a deflected effort.

Since his Firhill treble,Wright’s Dons career has continued in fits and starts. He has made close to 50 appearances, the majority of which have come off the bench, in the three seasons since, but has only managed two goals in the same period.

After joining Dundee on loan for the end of the 2018/19 campaign, the winger/no.10 returned to Pittodrie for the season just finished and netted at home in Europa League qualifying against Georgians Chikhura Sachkhere before a knee injury ruled him out for most of the term.

Wright, now 22, was set to return to action before the coronavirus pandemic forced a premature end to the campaign, as discussed by boss McInnes here: