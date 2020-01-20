Three talking points from Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup win over Dumbarton

Aberdeen are into the fifth round of this season’s Scottish Cup after Sam Cosgrove’s late penalty against Dumbarton.

Here are three things we learned:

Dylan fits in

New signing Dylan McGeouch made his competitive debut having signed a two-and-a-half-year contract from Sunderland.

The Scotland cap played alongside Funso Ojo in the deep-lying midfield partnership.

A cup tie against League One opposition was the ideal competitive introduction for him.

Welcome Matty

Aberdeen are trying to secure St Johnstone’s Matty Kennedy on a permanent deal to arrive this month.

They have already landed the winger on a pre-contract for next season but boss Derek Mcinnes wants him in now.

Winger Kennedy did not play in the Saints’ 3-0 defeat of Morton due to a knock and, crucially, will not be cup tied.

Stewards spoil it

Aberdeen’s experiment to turn the Merkland Road end into the Red Shed by making it unallocated seating worked as the fans generated an atmosphere.

However, the stewards were too quick to take down a banner that said: “More income. Fuller stands. End the Blanket Alcohol Ban.”

If this is to work long term the stewards have to be less heavy handed.