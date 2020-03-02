Three talking points after Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup win over St Mirren

Aberdeen reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals by beating St Mirren 2-0 in Paisley on Saturday night.

The Dons netted either side of half-time, via Lewis Ferguson’s exquisite outside-of-the-foot strike and substitute Sam Cosgrove’s penalty, to prevail amid wet and wild conditions.

Sunday’s draw saw Derek McInnes’ team paired with holders Celtic at Hampden in the last-four.

Here are three things we learned at the Simple Digital Arena:

Sam strikes back

Leading scorer Sam Cosgrove looks like he is up for the fight to win back the starting slot up top for the Reds.

Cosgrove dropped to the bench again for this clash. However, he came on as a substitute and played alongside Curtis Main – as he had from the start in the Pittodrie league loss to Ross County – with 16 minutes remaining.

Cosgrove’s energy saw him win the penalty in injury time and, even though he could’ve been knocked by this spell in and out of the starting 11, he confidently despatched it for his 23rd goal of the season.

Faith in Dean

Manager Derek McInnes retained faith with teenage midfielder Dean Campbell in Paisley.

Campbell was dismissed in the 2-1 loss to Ross County for two yellows in the first half when the Reds were 1-0 up, the second of which as for lifting his leg to block a quick Iain Vigurs’ free-kick from close range.

The 18-year-old will be suspended for Wednesday’s Premiership trip to Kilmarnock as a result.

However, he deserves immense credit. He retained his starting slot and repaid that faith with a solid, disciplined shift.

Red Army dedication

Respect to the 1,800-strong travelling Red Army who braved sleet, sub-zero temperatures and howling winds to cheer on their side on a Saturday night.

The Reds sold out their entire allocation for the tie and the travelling supporters were in full voice in the North Stand.

Despite the indifferent league form since the turn of the year, supporters continue to hit the road to back their team and were rewarded with quarter-final victory.