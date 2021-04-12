This weekend’s Scottish Cup schedule has been changed dramatically to avoid clashes with Prince Philip’s funeral

The SFA have torn up this weekend’s Scottish Cup schedule due to Prince Philip’s funeral, with Aberdeen’s tie against Livingston moved Saturday evening.
There’s been a dramatic change to the fixture schedule in an effort to avoid clashes with the service for the Duke of Edinburgh, which will take place on Saturday at 3pm.
Aberdeen were originally going to play Livi in the fourth round on Sunday. The Pittodrie clash will still be televised by Premier Sports, but the fixture has been moved to 5.30pn on Saturday night.
In a raft of changes to move ties away from Saturday afternoon, Premier Sports’ 3pm Sunday slot is now occupied by the Glasgow derby between Rangers and Celtic (originally 4pm Saturday), with almost every fourth round tie shifted to a different day or time.
Scottish Cup Fourth Round Fixtures
Friday, 16 April
St. Mirren v Inverness Caledonian Thistle; kick-off 6pm
Motherwell v Greenock Morton; kick-off 7pm
Forfar Athletic v Dundee United; kick-off 7.45pm (live on BBC Scotland)
Saturday, 17 April
Kilmarnock v Montrose; kick-off 11.45am
St. Johnstone v Clyde; kick-off 5.30pm
Aberdeen v Livingston; kick-off 5.30pm (live on Premier Sports)
Sunday, 18 April
Stranraer v Hibernian; kick-off 12.15pm (live on BBC One)
Rangers v Celtic; kick-off 3pm (live on Premier Sports)
Earlier, the SPFL announced all clashes in the lower leagues scheduled for Saturday will now kick-off at noon.
North-east sides Peterhead and Cove Rangers (both League 1) are affected by the decision.
The lower league games now kicking off at noon on Saturday are:
Scottish Championship (ko 12 noon)
Alloa Athletic v Raith Rovers
Arbroath v Ayr United
Dunfermline Athletic v Queen of the South
Scottish League 1 (ko 12 noon)
Cove Rangers v Falkirk
East Fife v Peterhead
Scottish League 2 (ko 12 noon)
Annan Athletic v Brechin City
Cowdenbeath v Stirling Albion
Edinburgh City v Queen’s Park
Elgin City v Albion Rovers
