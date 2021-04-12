This weekend’s Scottish Cup schedule has been changed dramatically to avoid clashes with Prince Philip’s funeral

The SFA have torn up this weekend’s Scottish Cup schedule due to Prince Philip’s funeral, with Aberdeen’s tie against Livingston moved Saturday evening.

There’s been a dramatic change to the fixture schedule in an effort to avoid clashes with the service for the Duke of Edinburgh, which will take place on Saturday at 3pm.

Aberdeen were originally going to play Livi in the fourth round on Sunday. The Pittodrie clash will still be televised by Premier Sports, but the fixture has been moved to 5.30pn on Saturday night.

In a raft of changes to move ties away from Saturday afternoon, Premier Sports’ 3pm Sunday slot is now occupied by the Glasgow derby between Rangers and Celtic (originally 4pm Saturday), with almost every fourth round tie shifted to a different day or time.

Scottish Cup Fourth Round Fixtures

Friday, 16 April

St. Mirren v Inverness Caledonian Thistle; kick-off 6pm

Motherwell v Greenock Morton; kick-off 7pm

Forfar Athletic v Dundee United; kick-off 7.45pm (live on BBC Scotland)

Saturday, 17 April

Kilmarnock v Montrose; kick-off 11.45am

St. Johnstone v Clyde; kick-off 5.30pm

Aberdeen v Livingston; kick-off 5.30pm (live on Premier Sports)

Sunday, 18 April



Stranraer v Hibernian; kick-off 12.15pm (live on BBC One)

Rangers v Celtic; kick-off 3pm (live on Premier Sports)

Earlier, the SPFL announced all clashes in the lower leagues scheduled for Saturday will now kick-off at noon.

North-east sides Peterhead and Cove Rangers (both League 1) are affected by the decision.

The lower league games now kicking off at noon on Saturday are:

Scottish Championship (ko 12 noon)

Alloa Athletic v Raith Rovers

Arbroath v Ayr United

Dunfermline Athletic v Queen of the South

Scottish League 1 (ko 12 noon)

Cove Rangers v Falkirk

East Fife v Peterhead

Scottish League 2 (ko 12 noon)

Annan Athletic v Brechin City

Cowdenbeath v Stirling Albion

Edinburgh City v Queen’s Park

Elgin City v Albion Rovers