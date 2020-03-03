‘This is a real chance to get silverware this season’ – Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup hero Lewis Ferguson

Scottish Cup goal-scorer Lewis Ferguson reckons the Dons have a golden chance to lift the silverware this season.

It is 30 years since Aberdeen last won the prestigious trophy and Ferguson accepts that is too long.

For the midfielder, the time is right to end that drought and finally bring the cup to the Granite City for the first time since 1990.

Aberdeen face holders Celtic in the semi-final next month and Ferguson is confident the Reds are strong enough to go all the way in May.

He said: “This is a real chance to get silverware this season.

“We don’t enter competitions just to take part in them.

“We want to go and win them so hopefully we can go one step further in this competition than we have in the past.

“At the start of the season we set out our targets to get into Europe via the league.

“However, we also want to do well in both cups.

“It’s a shame we didn’t get through in the League Cup but this is our chance.”

Facing Celtic in the semi offers an opportunity for redemption for Ferguson, who was sent off in the 3-0 Scottish Cup semi-final loss to the Parkhead club last season.

Aberdeen were reduced to nine men in that game with Dom Ball also dismissed.

On a dismal day, manager Derek Mcinnes and assistant Tony Docherty were sent to the stand at Hampden.

Ferguson said: “For such a big club 30 years is a long time not to win the Scottish Cup.

“We have been there, to finals, in the past and it is just that last wee bit we need.

“I think we have been unlucky in the past couple of years as we have come up against good sides.

“You need that bit of luck and bit of quality.

“We have that quality, as it is a really strong squad, and we will be looking to take another step into the final.”

Despite a Saturday evening kick-off time and yellow weather warnings for storm Jorge, 1,800 Aberdeen fans cheered the Dons on to a 2-0 quarter-final victory against St Mirren in Paisley.

Ferguson said the Dons were desperate to repay that commitment from the die-hard supporters by booking a semi at the national stadium.

He said: “Our supporters were magnificent and were singing from the warm-up onwards.

“We had to send them away happy.”

Consistently a big-game player who delivers when it matters, Ferguson netted the opener for the Dons with a superb strike after only seven minutes.

He has a habit of scoring key cup goals, having netted in the 1-0 League Cup semi defeat of Rangers at Hampden last season.

Ferguson announced his arrival at Aberdeen following his transfer from Hamilton with a memorable overhead kick away to Premier League Burnley in the Europa League.

He wants to add more goals to his game.

Ferguson said: “Against St Mirren we started quickly, as Matty (Kennedy) cut inside and got by his man to find me in a bit of space.

“I was driving towards the box. I need to add a bit more goals to my game with shots from the edge of the box.

“That has been drummed into me since I last scored and I don’t think I score enough, to be honest.

“I am delighted to get on the scoresheet.

“I want to add as many goals as possible to my game and hopefully I can kick on and get a few more before the end of the season.”

Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup bid survived a major scare when trailing Kilmarnock 3-2 in the fifth-round replay with only minutes remaining of extra time.

Two goals in the final minute in a grandstand finish secured victory and set up the quarter-final clash with the Buddies.

Aberdeen will make a quick-fire return to Rugby Park tomorrow on Premiership duty.

Ferguson accepts Aberdeen’s league form has been poor and they have consistently failed to capitalise on any slips from third-placed Motherwell.

The midfielder says Aberdeen must hit league form, as time is running out in the Premiership.

He said: “We want to secure that third spot.

“I think we have been pretty poor in the league, to say the least.

“Motherwell have given us chances to catch up with them and we have not taken them.

“We only have ourselves to blame.

“Now we have to try to get as many points as possible from the remaining league games and see where that takes us.

“We were down at Kilmarnock last week in the Scottish Cup and go back down there full of confidence and hoping to get three points.”