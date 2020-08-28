‘They have been dragged through the mud’ – Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hopes for leniency as Scottish FA set to punish Dons eight for lockdown breaches

BOSS Derek McInnes believes the Aberdeen eight have been punished enough but is ready to accept any sanctions from the SFA.

Less than 24 hours after the highs of a 6-0 European win the Dons were bracing themselves to see if the squad would be decimated by bans.

The eight Dons players who broke coronavirus protocol by visiting a city centre bar are today set to hear their fates. Bans of up to 16 games can be given by an SFA tribunal.

All eight – Matty Kennedy, Jonny Hayes, Mikey Devlin, Scott McKenna, Bruce Anderson, Dylan McGeouch, Sam Cosgrove and Craig Bryson – were hit with notices of complaint.

McInnes insists after being heavily fined and “dragged through the mud” they have been punished enough.

He said: “They have been dragged through the mud, kicked from pillar to post and have been fined by the club and haven’t been in a good place for the last few weeks.

“It was good seeing them out there doing what they are good at and there is no doubt my players have been punished enough in my eyes.

“A lot of Scotland have let their guard down and my players were guilty of naivety rather than thinking they were above any rules.

“The whole of Scottish football took a check when they saw what my players were getting pulled up for – every club in Scotland has not been squeaky clean.

“My players took a hit, they have been punished, they were fined and it was a high level of money as well – not just a slap on the wrist.

“If people want to keep punishing them then so be it, we will deal with it.”

Aberdeen had three games postponed due to the breaches and were idle for 19 days.

They have rallied since their return with an emphatic European win and defeats of Livingston and St Johnstone in the Premiership.

McInnes said: “We have had to face a lot of things in the last few weeks, we’ve had injuries, suspensions and all the nonsense that has been going on.

“And the embarrassment of that, but if there is any more punishment to come we will deal with it.”

Ryan Hedges came off the bench against NSI Runavik to net a hat-trick with Lewis Ferguson, Jonny Hayes and Curtis Main also scoring.

McInnes said: “It was a reminder to the team that we are a good side.”