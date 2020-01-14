‘There’s more to come’ says Aberdeen loan star Jon Gallagher as he targets Europe and Scottish Cup

Atlanta United attacker Jon Gallagher has vowed there is much more to come from him during his loan spell.

The 23-year-old extended his loan from the MLS side until the end of the season while out in Dubai.

Gallagher is determined to make that extra time count by hitting a new level of performance.

He hopes this will help the Reds secure Scottish Cup glory at Hampden and Euro qualification before returning to the States.

Gallagher said: “The manager seems to be happy with what I’ve done but we both know I can still give more to the team.

“He’s expressed that to me and I’ve expressed that to him.

“I’m capable of pushing on and doing more. I’ve had to adapt at times to the different styles of football and pace of games, but I have progressed.

“When you join a team you want to make an impact and hopefully I have done that.”

Aberdeen recently entered into a strategic partnership with Atlanta United that saw the MLS club’s president, Darren Eales, join the Pittodrie board.

New Dons chairman Dave Cormack is based in Atlanta.

Gallagher said: “The partnership (between Aberdeen and Atlanta) seems like it’s going to be beneficial to all the people involved. That’s important and it doesn’t just seem like a player recruitment thing, it seems like the clubs will be sharing ideas they have.

“I think Atlanta want to learn a few things in terms of what Aberdeen do because Aberdeen as a club is obviously much older.

“So it seems like a positive thing and everyone seems on board with it.”

Cormack officially took over from Stewart Milne as chairman last month, following the club’s annual general meeting at Pittodrie.

Aberdonian Cormack, a life-long Dons supporter, helped inject £5 million of fresh investment into the club.

Of that investment, £2m was provided by Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank, who owns AMB Sports & Entertainment.

However, Eales says there is no prospect of further investment from multi-billionaire Blank.

Gallagher said: “Dave (Cormack) has been great for me personally and it seems like he has big plans.

“With an ambitious chairman like that the club will keep taking steps forward.”

Gallagher’s initial loan deal until January was the first throw of that relationship with Atlanta United.

However, the versatile performer, who has played full-back, midfield, winger and upfront for the Reds, admits he was not sure if the loan extension would be pushed through.

He said: “I am happy it is all sorted. I didn’t know if it was going to happen for a while. I think everyone is pleased with the decision.”

Gallagher has made 27 appearances for the Dons this season and scored the first goal when 2-0 down to Rangers last month to secure a draw.

He said: “The move to Aberdeen has been excellent for me and it’s given me exactly what I wanted to get out of the experience.

“I was apprehensive at first about leaving family behind as well.

“However, I came to Aberdeen with a pretty open mind and didn’t really know what to expect.

“Obviously I knew the style of play would be a little different, as I was brought up in the UK.

“I have that background, so I am used to that British style of football, which is very fast-paced and physical.

“I felt like I could adapt to it pretty quickly and think I have.

“But I’ve really taken to it and given it everything I’ve got. I feel as if it’s really benefited me.”

Aberdeen were today set to fly back from their week-long warm weather training camp in Dubai.

All the focus is now on the Scottish Cup clash with lower-league Dumbarton at Pittodrie on Saturday. Gallagher wants to end his extended loan spell with something tangible – a Scottish Cup winner’s medal.

He is also desperate to fly back across the Atlantic in May in the knowledge Aberdeen will have European football again next season.

They host third-placed Motherwell next Wednesday in a showdown that could be pivotal in the Euro qualification battle.

He said: “The gaffer made it pretty clear to the squad that the Scottish Cup should be at the top of our list.

“We have a home match first, so we have to make the most of it.

“Winning the Scottish Cup and a return to Europe through our league position is our goal for the remainder of the season.”