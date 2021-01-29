‘There are a lot of people against you and you can understand why’ – David Robertson warns Rangers-bound Scott Wright over hostile reaction from Aberdeen fans

Former Don David Robertson hopes Scott Wright gets an easier ride from Aberdeen fans than he did on signing for Rangers.

The 52-year-old received death threats from angered Reds supporters after moving to Ibrox in 1991.

Aberdonian Robertson moved to Rangers for a then-Dons record fee of £970,000 in 1991.

Attacker Wright, 23, is set to follow the same route after signing a pre-contract with the Premiership leaders.

Wright will move to Ibrox on a three-year deal in the summer, but Rangers are eager to take him to Glasgow this month by thrashing out a transfer fee before the window closes on Monday.

Robertson warned Wright to expect abuse from frustrated fans even when he is at Ibrox, but hopes there is no repeat of the levels he suffered.

Now manager of FC Real Kashmir in India, Robertson said: “I didn’t realise what moving to Rangers really entailed until I did it. I got letters to Ibrox that were death threats. There were a few that had the cut-out letters from newspapers.

“One of the hardest parts for me was when I went back and played my first game against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

“There are a lot of people against you and you can understand why. You are a local boy and you have moved on to a major rival.

“You have to be strong to deal with it.”

Asked if he informed Rangers about the death threats, he said: “I didn’t say anything about them – I was naive.”

Wright is the second Pittodrie youth graduate in four years to reject a new Dons deal in favour of moving to Rangers.

Aberdonian Ryan Jack rejected a new contract at Pittodrie before signing for Rangers in summer 2017. Jack was Dons captain at the time.

Robertson said: “It is always hard for Aberdeen supporters when one of their better players moves to another club in Scotland.

“It is hard to take regardless if it is Rangers or Celtic.

“You look at Aberdeen and Derek McInnes has done a pretty good job there.

“From where they were they have been consistently in the top two or three.

“However, the better players tend to move on and McInnes is constantly rebuilding.

“I think the Aberdeen supporters see that as well.

“That is probably more of where the frustration lies, rather than Scott Wright going particularly to Rangers.

“It is just the fact Aberdeen seem to be getting somewhere and then there is another good player away.”

‘My dream was to play for Aberdeen’

Robertson won the Scottish Cup with Aberdeen in 1990 before the near £1m move to Rangers.

He would win six league titles as part of the Gers nine-in-a-row squad.

Robertson also won three Scottish Cups and three League Cups before moving to Leeds United in 1997.

He said: “I used to go watch Aberdeen with my dad as a kid.

“My dream was to play for Aberdeen, my local team.

“You want to progress your career, however, and Rangers at the time was the best option for me.”

The former Dons defender added: “I think it was more my family like my brother and dad that got a hard time.

“I always found that when I came back and played against Aberdeen, it was then I got a lot of stick.

“I can understand why, but all it did was get me up to do better.

“I gave everything I had anyway, but to look for that extra bit.

“If they have that reaction to you then you must have been a good player in your time at Aberdeen.”