The stats that prove Aberdeen loan signing Callum Hendry can deliver goals

New Aberdeen loan signing Callum Hendry averaged a goal almost every 90 minutes in the Premiership for parent club St Johnstone last season.

That stat suggests the 23-year-old can make an impact in his loan spell until the end of the season.

Hendry joined the Dons as part of a dramatic transfer deadline restructuring of the attack where boss Derek McInnes added three strikers to bolster his front-line.

Scotland U21’s all time leading goal scorer Fraser Hornby joined on loan until the end of the campaign from French top flight side Stade de Reims.

Former Hibs striker Florian Kamberi, who also spent a spell on loan at Rangers last season, was also secured until the end of the season on loan from Swiss side St Gallen.

Striker Curtis Main had his contract cancelled and moved to League One Shrewsbury Town while Bruce Anderson was sent on loan at Premiership strugglers Hamilton until the end of the season.

Hendry suffered a frustrating first half of the season with Saints, failing to find the net in the Premiership in 16 appearances, eight of them starts.

In 691 minutes of action in the Premiership he did not score this term, although he did net against Brechin and Motherwell in the League Cup.

However last season Hendry played less minutes in the Premiership for St Johnstone, but managed to net seven times and also pitched in with an assist.

Last season’s form gives a strong indication that he is capable of delivering goals for Aberdeen in the second half of the season.

There is a notable drop in efficiency with shots at goal from last season to the current 2020-21 campaign.

Last season Hendry had 25 shots at goal in the Premiership and has so far registered an identical tally for this term.

However just eight of his shots have been on target this season compared to 14 in the 2019-20 season.

Last season Hendry had an impressive Shot Conversion Rate of 28.0 but this campaign it has dropped to zero with no league goals.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes clearly has the faith he can rediscover the form of last season and Hendry will go into the squad to face Livingston at Pittodrie tonight.

In Hendry’s last appearance at Pittodrie the striker was sent off late on in a 2-1 Aberdeen defeat of St Johnstone on December 26.

The striker, and McInnes, will be hoping for a more productive outcome in the Granite City.