The statistical lowdown on what Birmingham-bound Sam Cosgrove brought to Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s leading scorer for the previous two seasons is set to head for the Pittodrie exit door in a £2 million move to Birmingham City.
Sam Cosgrove is closing in on a transfer to the Championship side and a deal is expected to be thrashed out ahead of the weekend.
Just what will Aberdeen miss and with only three Premiership goals this season, has the normally prolific scorer been underperforming?
Aberdeen paid Carlisle United just £20,000 for the then-unknown centre-forward in January 2018.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe