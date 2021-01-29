The statistical lowdown on what Birmingham-bound Sam Cosgrove brought to Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s leading scorer for the previous two seasons is set to head for the Pittodrie exit door in a £2 million move to Birmingham City.

Sam Cosgrove is closing in on a transfer to the Championship side and a deal is expected to be thrashed out ahead of the weekend.

Just what will Aberdeen miss and with only three Premiership goals this season, has the normally prolific scorer been underperforming?

Aberdeen paid Carlisle United just £20,000 for the then-unknown centre-forward in January 2018.