The numbers from Florian Kamberi’s time at Hibs which show potential loan striker can add goals to Aberdeen

Aberdeen are expected to land former Hibernian and Rangers striker Florian Kamberi before the transfer window closes at midnight.
Scotland Under-21 international Fraser Hornby should also complete a loan move before the deadline.
Aberdeen – who sold last season’s top scorer Sam Cosgrove to Birmingham City yesterday for £2 million and are also expected to loan out 22-year-old attacker Bruce Anderson to Hamilton Accies – will have added much-needed attacking options for the rest of the campaign.
