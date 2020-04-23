The 10 Aberdeen imports you may have forgotten about

Over the club’s 117-year history, there have been influential foreign imports – from Zoltan Varga to Arild Stavrum – who have left their mark on Aberdeen.

Recently, we compiled a list we deemed to be the 10 best overseas players in Dons’ history, which you can find here:

The 10 players above all won trophies, made a large amount of appearances for the club and/or lit up Pittodrie in seasons when there wasn’t too much domestic talent to shout about.

There are even more memorable foreign players who just missed out on the “best” list, Theo Ten Caat, Cato Guntveit, Peter van de Ven, Willem van der Ark, Eugene Dadi and Roberto Bisconti among them, who had an enduring impact on the Red Army.

However, the list below is for the less successful imports, some who left after just a handful of appearances, and others who have just faded from memory.

10. Eversley “Bo” Lewis

Now based in Canada, the pacey Bermudan – who signed for the Dandy Dons aged 17 in the the early 1960s – was a regular for the reserves, but was stuck behind Charlie Cooke in the inside left pecking order under Tommy Pearson.

Lewis, 75, returned to Bermuda after two years, suffering from homesickness. However, he made a mark in his homeland, with ex-West Ham United striker Clyde Best going on record to say he had travelled from Bermuda to England after being inspired by Lewis. Trailblazer.

9. Dave Bus

The most memorable thing about the Dutch centre-half, who joined on loan from De Graafschap in January 2008, is probably his somewhat funny name.

He joined compatriots Karim Touzani and Jeffrey de Visscher in Jimmy Calderwood’s squad and the Reds had first refusal if they were interested in a permanent move. They weren’t.

In the end, Bus made three starts, although he did find time to score an own goal against Inverness Caledonian Thistle – a performance then-EE columnist and club legend Stewart McKimmie described as “simply woeful”.

8. Nicolas Fabiano

Midfielder Fabiano made nine starts for the Dons in the 2002/03 season under Ebbe Skovdahl and then Steve Paterson.

The Frenchman had formerly been at PSG and Swansea before arriving at Pittodrie.

Made similarly few appearances in the French lower leagues after his Reds spell. Safe to say, a career that never really got going.

7. Jorgen Ravn

Denmark’s Ravn was in double figures for starts in 1964/65 and 1965/66 – his two seasons at Pittodrie, under Tommy Pearson and then Eddie Turnbull.

Played his part with goals in the run to the Scottish Cup semi-finals in his second season, but has been obscured by success of compatriot Jens Petersen in the same side and – later – Henning Boel.

Ravn returned to former club KB Copenhagen after leaving the Granite City. He died in 2015 at the age of 75, having worked for brewer Tuborg for decades.

6. Ferne Snoyl

Another Calderwood Dutch import, Feyenoord loanee Snoyl was at Pittodrie for the final six months of the 2005/06 campaign.

Calderwood wanted the pedigree winger – who was left-footed and skilful, but prone to drift out of games – on a permanent basis for the following campaign, but the fee demanded by Feyenoord scuppered the deal.

Now 35, he went on to have spells with NAC Nijmegen, RKC Waalwijk, NAC Breda and Budapest’s Ujpest.

5. Marc de Clerck

Belgian de Clerck only played two games in goal for Aberdeen – but still managed to score for the club.

His moment of Reds glory came on his debut in the League Cup against Berwick Rangers at Shielfield Park, a tie which the Dons won 12-1 on aggregate, in August 1980.

The former Twente Enschede keeper – deputising for Jim Leighton, who never scored in 535 appearances for Aberdeen – launched a huge kick, which bounced once before sailing over Berwick keeper Keith Davidson’s head and into the net.

De Clerck’s later career saw him return to playing his football in Holland.

4. Hallur Hansson

Faroese midfielder Hansson, who was 18 when he made his sole appearance for Aberdeen under Mark McGhee, is a rarity on this list in that he has had a decent career elsewhere.

Now 27 – and after spells at HB Torshavn, Aalborg, Vikingur and Vendsyssel FF – he has established himself at Danish Superliga side AC Horsens, making more than 100 appearances. He is also a 48-cap international and counting.

3. Patrizio Billio

Italian forward Billio started his career at AC Milan and, via a long list of clubs including Dundee, made his way to Aberdeen.

He penned a short-term deal after being frozen out at Dens Park, making five starts, but couldn’t agree terms with incoming boss Steve Paterson to stay longer and spent the rest of his career in Italy’s lower leagues.

His only goal in the 2002/03 season came in a 3-1 win at home against Dunfermline.

2. Daniel Uchechi

Nigerian forward Uchechi played twice for the Reds in the second half of the 2011-12 season under Craig Brown.

Had moved from Abia State in Nigeria to join Charlton’s youth academy in his early years, before a move to West Ham, then Leicester and subsequently Sheffield Wednesday.

Signing after a trial, Uchechi showed in flashes during his limited game time what he could do, but clearly didn’t make the grade with a very experienced boss in Brown.

He has spent the rest of his career in English non-league football, and – at 30 – is currently with Hornchurch in the Isthmian Premier League.

1. Tony Warner

Later a Trinidad and Tobago international (which gets him in this list) and first choice at Millwall, Liverpool-born goalkeeper Warner was on loan at Pittodrie for a few weeks in 1995 as a stop-gap due to injuries to the other Reds keepers.

He made three appearances.

Warner, like Hansson, went on to have a great career, turning out for the Lions, Cardiff, Fulham, Leeds, Barnsley, Tranmere… the list goes on and on.

He is currently the goalkeeping coach at Accrington Stanley.

Is there anyone else you think should be on the list above? Juan Cobian? Davide Grassi? Nikola Vujadinovic? Let us know.