Temporary reshuffle of SPFL could be acceptable in Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes’ view

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes believes temporary league reconstruction could satisfy the majority of the 42 Scottish senior clubs.

Hearts owner Ann Budge forwarded a document detailing the proposed plans for three leagues of 14 to all club chairmen on Tuesday.

The SPFL board met yesterday to discuss details of Hearts’ proposals for a temporary change to a 14-14-14 system for two seasons.

That would save Hearts from relegation, having been consigned to the drop when the SPFL board ended the Premiership last week

The proposal would see Inverness Caley Thistle jump up to the top flight.

Budge’s plan involves the Premiership splitting after two rounds of fixtures into a top six and bottom eight.

A 14-14-16 set-up could also potentially be introduced if clubs vote to include Highland League champions Brora Rangers and Lowland League winners Kelty Hearts.

McInnes said: “I thought there could be a way where we could have had temporary reconstruction to satisfy the majority.

“It might not have been what everyone wanted.

“I get why there is a need for it not to be a permanent expanded league with more teams in it.

“A temporary reconstruction could have been possible.”

Hearts were relegated when the SPFL board called time on the Premiership campaign last week on a points per game ratio due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The prospect of dropping into the second tier where restarting behind closed doors may not be possible until next year is catastrophic for the Tynecastle club.

Earlier this month, Premiership clubs decided to abandon proposals to permanently reconstruct the SPFL pyramid.

However, Budge was invited to submit proposals for a temporary shuffle of the league structure.

Premiership clubs will now meet to discuss the proposals. All four divisions will look at the plans.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack recently claimed he was “supportive in principle” of Budge’s scenario given it is for temporary reconstruction.

As there would need to be a change to the prize money distribution model under Budge’s proposal, top-flight clubs would have to vote 11-1 in favour.

The 30 lower league clubs would have to vote 75% in favour. A number of Championship clubs are reportedly against.

McInnes admits relegating Hearts is unfair.

He said: “I find it so disappointing that Hearts as it stands are going to get relegated.

“Not just because it is Hearts and what they bring.

“It is a terrible decision. It is so unfair and I would say that for any club sitting at the bottom of the table – even with one or two games to go, never mind with eight or nine games to go.

“It was still well within Hearts’ control and the hand they have been dealt by being effectively relegated as things stand was so harsh.”

Budge’s plan would also prevent Partick Thistle being relegated.

However, the Hearts owner’s proposal would see League One sides Clyde (seventh), Peterhead (eighth), Forfar (ninth) and Stranraer (10th) in the new bottom tier.

League Two champions Cove Rangers would also be denied promotion.