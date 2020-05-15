Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes: Broadcasters must help Scottish football create revenue stream from behind-closed-doors action

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes insisted broadcasters are key to helping the Premiership survive the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scottish football has been shut down since March 13 and the country’s lockdown has been extended until at least May 28.

And McInnes knows when the top-flight does return, games will be behind closed doors.

That would cut clubs’ biggest revenue stream and McInnes hopes a way can be found to broadcast action to provide much needed cash.

McInnes said: “Trying to find a revenue stream from the current situation is the challenge.

“Broadcasters are key to this as we try to fill the gaps of the normal revenue and income streams from attendances.

“The top-flight is where the television deal is and for Premiership clubs to still perform and operate we are going to need some sort of revenue coming in to help us – closed-door games if that is the next step.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack warned of a £5 million hit to club finances if there was no football in front of fans by the summer.

Sky Sports’ new deal to broadcast the Premiership begins next season. The five-year contract is worth around £160 million to Scottish clubs.

It represents an increase of around 20% from the last combined contract.

In a bid to get Scottish football up and running again within a safe environment, a joint response group was formed

The group set up six sub-groups to help plot the Scottish football restart in line with current Scottish Government and chief medical officer advice.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack is on the 12-man broadcasting and innovation sub-group which is chaired by SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

The terms of reference for that sub-group are broadcast and content opportunities such as online streaming and payment platforms.

It is also looking into transmission methods and “virtual season tickets”.

Another aspect being explored is club channel and broadcast partner interaction.

Cormack recently insisted that if Aberdeen games were played behind closed doors, he wants them all to be broadcast to supporters.

The German Bundesliga One and Two are both set to resume, with no supporters, this weekend.

Even that kind of restart seems a long way off for Scottish football.

McInnes accepts there is continued uncertainty over when the game will resume from the coronavirus crisis.

One certainty is that it will be changed dramatically – and clubs, governing bodies and broadcasters must adapt to inject much needed finance.

He said: “I think everyone accepts that when we do go back it will be very different in the top-flight. To go from social distancing as we are now, to all of a sudden being able to congregate in large numbers, is just not going to happen.

“So we need that in-between stage to be as productive as possible, both in a competitive sense and also a financial sense.”

Meanwhile, it was revealed yesterday the restart sub-groups are also looking at “hub” stadiums as a way to return to action amid the pandemic.

Two groups are involved in “identifying ‘hub’ stadiums across the country with potential to host multiple matches over a weekend, centralise match day resourcing and manage spectator safety.”

