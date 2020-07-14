Derek McInnes wants Aberdeen to ‘make most’ of three cup chances in coming months

Aberdeen have been challenged by boss Derek McInnes to become regular Hampden heroes in the new season.

The Dons will go for glory in three domestic cup competitions in the upcoming campaign and McInnes aims to make that count.

McInnes’ Reds will face holders Celtic in the delayed 2019-20 Scottish Cup semi-final at the national stadium.

Initially scheduled for April, the last-four clash was cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The SFA have underlined a commitment to finishing the 2019-20 Scottish Cup at Hampden in the upcoming season, although dates for the semis have yet to be confirmed.

McInnes wants that semi to be the first of many visits to the national stadium next season, with the 2020-21 League Cup and Scottish Cup also up for grabs.

He said: “Hopefully on the back of last season’s Scottish Cup and the other two competitions we can be regular visitors to Hampden this season. We still have to finish last season’s Scottish Cup and have navigated our way to the semi-final.

“We have a tough tie against Celtic, but an exciting one that is a real opportunity for us.

“Hopefully we can make the most of the opportunity that is in front of us in last season’s cup and also in the others in the upcoming season.”

In McInnes’ seven years as Aberdeen manager, he has led the club to four cup finals and nine semi-finals.

It remains a source of constant frustration to him that Aberdeen have secured just one trophy during that period.

Since lifting the League Cup in March 2014, in McInnes’ first full season, the Reds have featured in a further three cup finals.

All were lost to Celtic, with the 2017 Scottish Cup final offering the greatest opportunity to add another trophy.

Aberdeen went ahead through a Jonny Hayes goal and pushed Celtic hard, only to lose out to an injury-time winner.

Three key players left Aberdeen following that Scottish Cup final defeat but have subsequently returned to Pittodrie – Niall McGinn, Ash Taylor and Jonny Hayes.

Winger Hayes this summer returned to Pittodrie after three seasons at Celtic having offered to defer his wages for a year.

McInnes is determined to finally bring more silverware to the club in the upcoming campaign.

He said: “The cups give us the best opportunity to be successful.

“We have seen that and it is a cause of frustration that we have only managed to win one cup.

“However, at least we keep putting ourselves forward and have shown that we are a good cup team. Each of my teams have shown good motivation throughout the cup competitions. We don’t always get the end result, but at least we give ourselves a chance the majority of the time by reaching semi-finals and finals.

“We want to make sure we are there again this season.”

Before the bid for cup success begins the Dons will kick off the campaign in the Premiership.

Aberdeen landed a tough opening run of fixtures with Rangers and Celtic up in the first four matches. They face Rangers at home on August 1 before playing St Johnstone away and Hamilton at home.

Then the Dons travel to defending champions Celtic on Saturday August 15.

He said: “I’m always quite relaxed about the opening fixtures as you have to play all the teams anyway.

“It’s good for the players in that we’re just a few weeks away and they can get that focus now.

“There’s plenty of work ahead of us and a few friendlies to get through. We’ve got to navigate our way through the next few weeks, building up the intensity of our training and hoping we come through that unscathed in terms of injuries.”