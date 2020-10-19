Talking points: Next few games could see Aberdeen catch Celtic and beat Hoops to Scottish Cup final – but they need to finish attacking moves off

Although still unbeaten on the road domestically in 2020, Aberdeen’s lack of cutting edge in attack resulted in two dropped points.

The Reds should have left Tannadice with a victory, but poor decision-making and a lack of incision in the final third made it 90 minutes of deep frustration.

Aberdeen were denied a stonewall penalty when referee Alan Muir failed to notice the handball by Lawrence Shankland in the first half.

However, with 18 shots at goal and 11 corners, the Reds’ fortunes should not be hanging on a refereeing decision.

They should be controlling their own destiny by converting the clear chances.

Aberdeen cannot afford to be so wasteful in front of goal in the looming double-header with Celtic, which begins with a Premiership clash at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Just seven days later, they face the Hoops again in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

Manager Derek McInnes’s options in attack are set to be bolstered by the imminent return of strikers Sam Cosgrove and Curtis Main from injury.

Last season’s leading scorer Cosgrove, who has hit 20-plus goals in each of the two previous seasons, has yet to feature this season due to a knee injury.

The return of Cosgrove and Main in the next week or two will allow McInnes to freshen up the attack and try different options.

Before the two matches against Celtic, however, the Reds face Hamilton tomorrow at Pittodrie. That match against Accies offers an opportunity to lay down a statement of intent in the Premiership.

Victory would leapfrog Aberdeen over Hibernian into third spot.

It would also move them to within three points of Celtic – with Sunday offering the opportunity to move level with the Parkhead side on points.

But only if they see off Accies at home first.

Hamilton conceded five goals at home to previously-bottom St Johnstone at the weekend – so it should be anticipated the Reds will create chances. This time they have to make them count.

VAR is needed in Scotland

Had the SPFL been able to afford VAR, the Dons would have been awarded a penalty in the first half.

Ross McCrorie’s shot hit Shankland’s hand, but ref Alan Muir was blindsided and didn’t see the incident.

The official was surrounded by furious Reds players, but he didn’t give the spot-kick. VAR would have rectified the call.

Bar handball – Shankland was quiet

The Dons defence kept the shackles on Scotland striker Shankland.

The former Pittodrie frontman has been in prolific form for three seasons with goal returns of 29, 34 and 29 in the Championship with Ayr United and Dundee United.

Andy Considine was at the heart of a defence that secured another clean sheet after making his long-deserved Scotland breakthrough.

The Reds veteran has played 12 games for club and country this season, registering eight clean sheets on the way.

He’ll surely be back with Scotland.