Talking points: Aberdeen look like they will be exiting transfer window in a weaker position

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes retained faith with Rangers-bound Scott Wright in a night of frustration in Perth.

Whether this is Wright’s last game for the Dons remains to be seen, with the January transfer window closing on Monday night.

The 23-year-old was pitched in from the start just days after signing a pre-contract agreement with Rangers.

Attacker Wright will join the Ibrox side on a three-year deal in the summer.

The Ibrox club are keen to get him in before transfer window shuts on Monday, but McInnes has warned Wright will only move to Ibrox this month if the deal is right for Aberdeen.

The Dons have to pay Rangers £350,000 in the summer for Ross McCrorie, who will pen a three-year deal on the end of his current loan deal, and that could come into play.

If this is to be Wright’s swansong, he did not go out with a bang.

The effort and commitment of Wright, who has been criticised by some Dons fans for his move, could not be questioned.

He was full of running, but could just not bring that incisive pass to unlock the defence. He only managed to complete 20 passes over the course of the game, compared to the 32 and 27 of fellow creative players Ryan Hedges and Matty Kennedy, respectively.

If Wright does leave this month and no signings are brought into Pittodrie, the Dons will emerge from the transfer window weaker than when entered it on January 1.

That would be concerning, particularly when they are in a race for Europe and second could still be within touching distance.

Bristol City attacker Marley Watkins, out with a hamstring injury until next month, and Leeds United England Under-19 international striker Ryan Edmondson have both exited after their half-season loan deals expired.

There has been interest from the English Championship in Sam Cosgrove, last season’s leading scorer on 23 goals.

Venezuelan defender Ronald Hernandez is currently in his native country and will not return, just a year after arriving for a fee of £800,000 on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

A number of clubs are reportedly interested in Hernandez, with Aberdeen’s strategic partners Atlanta United one of them.

Midfielder Funso Ojo is closing in on a loan deal to Wigan Athletic and keeper Tomas Cerny also retired this month.

Bruce Anderson and Miko Virtanen have been recalled early from loans, but other additions to the squad look unlikely.

In the 2-0 defeat of Motherwell just days before the Reds fired in 26 shots at target. That attacking edge deserted them in Perth with just 16 efforts, only three of which were on target.

Sam Cosgrove’s struggles continue

Sam Cosgrove failed to take two clear chances and is struggling to find that predatory instinct that made him such a hot commodity last season.

He scored 23 goals last season and turned down a £2.7 million move to France, but the Englishman has not rediscovered that form since coming back from fractured cartilage.

He managed just two touches in the Saints box last night:

He might be a giant of the last decade – but what’s Niall McGinn’s role now?

Niall McGinn was yet again named on the bench.

One of the club’s top players in the last decade, McGinn is struggling to get game-time.

The 33-year-old has not started since the 0-0 draw with Dundee United on January 2 and has made 13 appearances this season, with five starts.

McGinn has been replaced in the starting line-up by the likes of Kennedy, who was denied a superb goal by a save from Zander Clark last night, caused problems down the flanks and was strong defensively.

It was a frustrating shift for Dons key man Hedges, who struggled to recreate recent high levels of creativity.

Funso Ojo nears exit door

Belgian midfielder Funso Ojo looks to have played his last game for the Reds.

Ojo was not in the squad in Perth as he closed in on a loan move to Wigan Athletic.

A first-time regular last season, Ojo has struggled to break into the team since Ross McCrorie joined the club.

Ross McCrorie rock solid despite upheaval

Scotland Under-21 captain McCrorie underlined his versatility by moving from midfield into defence early on.

The switch had to be made when Tommie Hoban was injured in a collision with McCrorie.

Just back from an ankle injury, McCrorie was rock solid there.