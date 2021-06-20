SWPL 2 leaders Aberdeen FC Women suffer first home defeat of the season

Aberdeen FC Women saw their lead at the top of SWPL 2 cut to three points after suffering their first home defeat of the season.

A 2-1 defeat against Hamilton Academical WFC allowed Dundee United to close the gap at the summit with a 2-0 win against St Johnstone.

The Dons remain in control of their own destiny with a game in hand on the Tangerines and only four matches left to play.

Partick Thistle, who visit Cormack Park on Thursday, also kept up their charge to finish in the top two with a 6-0 home win against Stirling University.

Emma Hunter’s side have been in impressive form since the league resumed earlier this month with victories against Stirling University, Queen’s Park and St Johnstone.

But the Dons fell behind after 14 minutes to an MT Gardiner strike before Kathleen McGovern doubled the advantage midway through the second half with a stunning goal.

Jessica Broadrick pulled a goal back with eight minutes remaining but time ran out on the hosts as they suffered only their second defeat of the season.

It was a frustrating start to a pivotal week for the Dons when they take on all three of their closest challengers with Thursday’s test against Partick followed by a trip to Dundee United on Sunday.

Aberdeen forward Lauren Gordon admitted the Dons struggled to carve out openings in the final third.

In an interview on the club website, she said: “I thought we controlled the game but the final product wasn’t there and we couldn’t create enough chances.

“We made it hard for ourselves at times and Hamilton made it difficult for us.

“It was a battle the whole game and we’re obviously disappointed with the result.

“I think Hamilton deserve to be up at the top of the league with us. They always make it had for us and they’ve got a good bunch of players.

“The pressure was on them to stay in the race for promotion, we’ve still got a bit of a lead at the top and we’re still in control.”

Goals from Jade McLaren and Becky McMillan helped United to a 2-0 victory against rivals St Johnstone at the Regional Performance Centre in Dundee.

Elsewhere, Kilmarnock WFC defeated Queen’s Park 3-0 while Boroughmuir Thistle and Glasgow Women drew 1-1.