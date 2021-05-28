Aberdeen ready for battle to sign United States international striker Christian Ramirez

Aberdeen are ready for a battle to sign Houston Dynamo’s United States international striker Christian Ramirez.

The Dons have launched an ambitious bid to bring Ramirez to Pittodrie – but could face obstacles in securing a work permit for the 30-year-old.

Ramirez has seven months remaining on his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS)` side, but is keen to experience a new challenge in Scottish football.

However, Aberdeen could face barriers in pushing through a deal for the striker as it would hinge a work permit being granted and reaching a deal with the MLS.

One of the key factors in securing a work permit is percentage of international appearances in a nation’s recent games.

Ramirez’s two appearances for the United States were in 2019.

However, Aberdeen are ready to make their case for a work permit based on the player making a significant contribution to Scottish football.

Ramirez is on a reported $1 million(£708,000)-a-year salary in the MLS, but is willing to take a pay cut to move to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen assistant manager Allan Russell previously worked with Ramirez when he was in the United States undertaking his Superior Striker one-to-one coaching sessions.

He coached Ramirez when the striker, who has scored 96 goals in 225 appearances in his career, was at Orange County Blue Star and Charlotte Eagles.

Aberdeen have also made an approach to MLS side Atlanta United, the club’s strategic partners, to enquire about a loan deal for right-back Jack Gurr.

Unlike Ramirez, the 25-year-old full-back would not require a work permit as he was born and raised in Newcastle before making the switch to United States football in 2014.

Manager Glass has already landed four new signings, with Euro 2020-bound Scotland defender Declan Gallagher, Scott Brown, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Gary Woods secured.

All four will join on two-year contracts when the transfer window opens on June 1.

Glass aims to have the bulk of his summer rebuild completed by the time the Reds report for pre-season training in late June.

The Dons boss has held talks with Rotherham centre-back Clark Robertson.

The 27-year-old former Dons defender is set to go out of contract with Rotherham and will be a free agent.

Aberdeen have made an offer to Robertson, but Glass faces a battle to secure the left-sided centre-back’s return to Pittodrie as Israeli top flight side Hapoel Jerusalem are also keen on signing him.

Hapoel Jerusalem have held talks with Robertson via Zoom, while Portsmouth have also spoken to the defender.

Robertson is taking his time to assess his options before making any decision on his future.

Glass also remains keen on signing St Mirren attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath, but the Buddies would want a significant six-figure sum to tempt them to sell the 24-year-old, who still has a season left on his contract.

McGrath netted 17 times last season and has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for friendlies next month.

Hibs’ Australian international Jackson Irvine is also on Glass’ radar, with the midfielder’s contract with the beaten Scottish Cup finalists set to expire.

However, the Easter Road club have stepped up contract talks with Irvine and it is understood that if he were to stay in Scotland his preference would be Hibs.

Glass hopes to have the majority of his signings secured by the return to pre-season in late June as he bids for success both domestically and on the continent.

Aberdeen will enter the Uefa Conference League at the second qualifying round stage on Thursday July 22.

Glass will discover the Dons opponents for his first foray into European football as a manager when the draw is made on June 16.

Aberdeen will report back for pre-season the week after the draw with the knowledge of which team they will kick-off the season against.

Glass is relishing pre-season training and the European campaign when all his hard graft during the summer will pay off.

Glass said: “We did not had huge amounts of time on the pitch to train.

“However we will have that time in pre-season and we will know exactly what we have to aim at.,

“We will know what the players are capable of.

“With the additions we are going to bring in, along with the good players we have here already, we have a really great thing to build on.”