Summer cancelled for Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass as his only focus is landing new signings

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass confirmed summer is cancelled as he focuses on rebuilding his squad.

Glass is sacrificing his summer to fully focus on the bid to strengthen the Dons for a tilt at success next season.

Pittodrie boss Glass is working over-time to add new signings and wants the bulk of his transfer business completed by the return to pre-season training in late June.

High on his wish list is Houston Dynamo’s United States international striker Christian Ramirez.

The Dons have made an ambitious bid for the 30-year-old who is one of five striker targets Glass has identified.

Ramirez is out of contract at the end of the year and it is understood he is willing to take a significant hit on his $1m per year salary to move to Scotland for a fresh challenge.

However there are obstacles in the way if Glass is to land Ramirez as the Dons would have to agree a deal with Major League Soccer as all league contracts are centralised.

The striker is also unlikely to meet the current criteria to be issued a work permit and may have to go through the appeal’s process.

That could make for an exttremely busy summer with Glass also targeting Clark Robertson (Rotherham), Jack Gurr (Atlanta United) and Jamie McGrath (St Mirren) as part of his rebuild.

The Dons boss has no time for a break – all his focus is on building a strong team.

He said: “Summer is not happening for me.

“As a staff thinking about next season and what is happing next started after the final whistle blew against Rangers (4-0 loss).

“The players will get about four or five weeks off.

“Although that time will not be completely off as there will be programmes that they will be hit with a couple of weeks before we come back to prepare for what we are going to train like.

“However I have already discovered that at this level it is non stop – so summer is not happening.”

Glass previously attempted to sign Ramirez when he was in interim charge of MLS side Atlanta United last season – however Houston turned down that bid.

Now it is understood that with the United States international’s contract set to expire at the end of the year Houston head coach Tab Ramos would now be prepared to let Ramirez go to free up wages.

Ramirez has previously played for Los Angeles FC and Minnesota United before switching to Houston in 2019.

Glass wants to sign three strikers in the summer in a bid to fix the goalscoring problem that blighted last season.

He has already secured Jay Emmanuel-Thomas who was released by Livingston and will officially join the Dons on a two-year deal when the transfer window officially opens on Monday.

Glass has also landed Scotland international centre-back Declan Gallagher on a pre contract agreement and the former Motherwell captain will meet up with the Dons after the Euro 2020 campaign on a two-year deal.

Celtic captain Scott Brown and Oldham Athletic keeper Gary Woods, who was on loan at the Dons last season, have also been secured on pre-contracts and will join on two year deals.

The Dons are set to secure a loan deal for Atlanta United right-back Gurr having made a request for the 25-year-old to their strategic partner club.

Unlike Ramirez, the defender will not need a work permit as he was born and raised in Newcastle before moving to the States in 2014.

Glass has also offered a deal to former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson but the 27-year-old has also held talks with Portsmouth and Israeli top flight side Hapoel Jerusalem.

Robertson is set to go out of contract with Rotherham, recently relegated from the Championship, and is willing to take time to consider his options.

Aberdeen are also keen on St Mirren attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath who was recently called up to the Republic of Ireland squad.

McGrath, 24, has a year left on his contract at St Mirren and it would take a significant six figure fee to convince the Buddies to part with the midfielder who scored 17 times last season.

It is understood Aberdeen and St Mirren are far apart in their valuations for McGrath.