’Such a poor performance’ says Derek McInnes after Aberdeen’s defeat to Livingston

Dons boss Derek McInnes admitted their poor first half display cost them the chance of getting anything against Livingston.

The Lions won at Pittodrie for the first time since 2004 after Joe Lewis fumbled a Julien Serrano cross into his own net and then Nicky Devlin was allowed to a free header to double the lead.

Aberdeen, who drop to fourth in the Premiership, did improve in the second half, but failed to mount a comeback.

The closest they came was a Lewis Ferguson effort, which rebounded off the crossbar and the post. The officials ruled it hadn’t crossed the line and, while video footage appeared inconclusive, McInnes felt it should have stood.

He said: “We spoke a lot about the conditions and the wind swirling around, so there would be a real need for concentration.

“It was such a poor start and we stepped into Livingston’s plan, they stepped off the game then really hunted us at the right times.

“The goal unnerved us, there’s no doubt about it – it was a terrible goal to lose.

© Shutterstock Feed

“The second goal was every bit as bad. It wasn’t an individual error, but it should have been dealt with so much better.

“It was such a poor performance, especially in the first half, and half-time couldn’t come quickly enough.

“Second half was more controlled, but unfortunately we were the ones doing the chasing and they had something to hold on to.

“The second half was far more what we’d expect, we got the ball into their box.

“The goal (Ferguson’s effort) should stand, it’s such an important part of the game.

“It was so important at that stage of the game for players to get a lift because it was a fantastic striker, but it wasn’t to be.

“The first half killed us.”

© SNS Group

McInnes handed debuts to deadline day loan signings Fraser Hornby and Callum Hendry and hopes to have Florian Kamberi involved for Saturday’s clash with third-placed Hibs at Easter Road.

Aberdeen are awaiting a work permit for the Albanian striker and McInnes added: “We are waiting on his clearance, everything has gone through, so we are hoping – if he gets his work permit – he can fly over tomorrow or Thursday.

“A lot of things need to fall our way for him to be involved on Saturday.”

On facing Hibs, he said: “We are going to have to improve on that performance tonight.

“Nobody will probably give us a chance on Saturday, we have swapped places with Hibs all season.

“But we went down there before this season and won with a big performance and that’s what we need to do again.

“We are missing too many opportunities this season.

“It’s getting to the business end of the season and we still have it all to do. The run-in will determine what our season is going to look like.”

The Dons lost Ryan Hedges to a pectoral problem early on and then Ash Taylor shortly before half-time with a thigh problem.

McInnes said: “Ash has a thigh injury and Hedges has a problem with his shoulder and is in a sling.

© Shutterstock Feed

“He’s in a lot of pain, so we have to hope it not too serious to keep him out for a period of time.”

Livingston manager David Martindale said: “I was really proud of them tonight.

“It has always been a difficult place to come. I think we have had one 0-0 draw since I got involved here.

“Aberdeen are a big club and they are the only club in the Premiership we hadn’t beaten, so it’s good to do that.”