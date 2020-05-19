Willie Miller: Reconstruction may have reared head once more – but I think it’ll still be a talking shop

Reconstruction isn’t off the table just yet – but I still don’t think it will be anything more than a talking shop.

There doesn’t seem to be the will among clubs to pursue it at this time and even though it is still not off the table it’s hard to see it happening.

I don’t believe the mood is there to reconstruct the leagues and if the taskforce chaired by Ann Budge, pictured, and Les Gray does come up with a proposal it seems unlikely it will get the required support.

One of the major hurdles to any reconstruction is the conflict between permanent and temporary reconstruction.

In the Championship and lower leagues it seems like there is an appetite for permanent reconstruction.

But it doesn’t seem like the Premiership clubs would want that and even temporary reconstruction doesn’t seem to suit some of the top flight teams.

If the Premiership is increased to 14 and then has to be reduced to 12 then there is a season where at least three clubs will need to be relegated.

Therefore it’s hard to see clubs like St Johnstone, Livingston, Ross County, St Mirren and Hamilton putting themselves in that position of increasing their chances of being relegated.

My view is that for reconstruction to work it needs to be permanent.