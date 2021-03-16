Stuart Duff believes Aberdeen can finish the season strongly under the interim management of Paul Sheerin and Barry Robson.

The pair, who are being supported by youth academy chief Neil Simpson, have been placed in charge of the Dons until the end of the season while the club looks for a new manager.

The Reds sit six points behind third-placed Hibs in the Premiership table with six fixtures remaining, the first of which is against Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday.

Aberdeen also remain in the Scottish Cup and are set to face Dumbarton or Huntly in round three of the competition on April 3.

Duff, who played alongside Robson for four-and-a-half years at Dundee United, rates he and Sheerin highly as coaches and believes they will be good managers in their own right in time.

He said: “I know Paul and Barry were part of Derek McInnes’ management team, but I think they looked after more of the youth players and youngsters coming through.

“Having seen what they do in training, they are very knowledgeable and very experienced and I think both of them can go on to become very good managers in time.

“Whether that’s with Aberdeen or somewhere else, that’s not my decision, but I know they are fantastic coaches who are well-respected by the players, so there will be no excuses there.

“I know Paul and Barry well and their level of professionalism will be top notch.

“All they can do is try to finish this season as strongly as possible when they’re in charge.

“Paul and Barry won’t be looking too far into the future regarding the manager’s post.

“But, at the same time, if they go out and play an exciting brand of football and Aberdeen win the last six games then it might be hard to look past them.

“We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but I think it’s important the supporters and everyone at the club get behind them.

“It’s a tough period for the club, it’s been eight years since there’s been a change of manager.

“It’s a big job, but right now it’s about everyone getting behind the interim management team.”

Aberdeen have won just twice in 13 games in 2021, scoring only five goals during that period.

In their last nine outings, the Dons have only found the net once.

But Duff believes this weekend’s New Firm derby can be the start of a change in the Reds’ fortunes as they tackle a United outfit who look set to miss out on a top-six finish in their first season back in the top flight.

The man who switched from the Tangerines to the Dons in January 2008 added: “It’s the New Firm derby this weekend and it’s always a big game for Aberdeen normally, it’s probably the biggest game for Aberdeen outwith playing Celtic or Rangers,

“United have come up this season and have done well to stabilise I think.

“It looks like they will struggle to push on for the top-six, but I think they have done well to secure their place in the league and can build on that.

“From an Aberdeen point of view it’s a good opportunity going down there and it will be a very interesting game because you might see some new personnel coming in who haven’t played so much.

“It’s a game I believe Aberdeen can get a result in because the squad on paper is a very strong.

“They have been unfortunate with a number of things. You find that when managers are under pressure things don’t tend to go for you.

“That has been the case for the last wee while, but here’s hoping they have turned a corner.

“Paul and Barry will have had two weeks to work with the players come the weekend and I’m sure they can go down to Tannadice and get a positive result.”