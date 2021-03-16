Former Don Stuart Duff is confident Aberdeen will get it right when it comes to appointing a new manager.

Chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board are currently searching for a new boss following the dismissal of Derek McInnes last week after eight years in charge.

Under McInnes the Reds qualified for Europe every season, never finishing below fourth in the Premiership, and won the League Cup in 2014.

Former Aberdeen, Dundee United, Inverness Caley Thistle, Kairat Almaty, Cove Rangers and Inverurie Locos midfielder Duff believes it’s important the Dons don’t regress under their new manager.

The 39-year-old, who was at Pittodrie when Jimmy Calderwood was sacked as manager in May 2009, said: “The board of directors and the chairman will do their due diligence on all the candidates who have put their name in the hat.

“It’s not an easy job and not an easy process, it’s about finding the right person whose philosophy fits into where they envisage the club going.

“It’s an important appointment and it will be interesting to see who comes in.

“But I’m sure the chairman and the board won’t leave any stone unturned in ensuring they get the right person for the job.

“It’s a fantastic club and a big job being Aberdeen manager and whoever comes in their ideas and philosophies will have to align with where the board see the club going.

“The only way for ahead for Aberdeen is to move forward – you don’t want to see the club stagnate – you want to see them challenging to win trophies year-in, year-out.

“It’s massively important this appointment and I don’t envy the chairman and the board for having to make these decisions.

“You can have the most fantastic manager on paper and, for whatever reason, it just doesn’t work out for them.

“But you’re hoping Aberdeen are really looking into who they’re bringing in, their philosophies, will they be a good fit for the players and within the club.

“There are lots of factors to consider, but I’m sure they’ll get it right and it’s important everyone moves forward from this period and gets behind the decision.”

Duff has experienced first-hand when a managerial change is made at Aberdeen.

In May 2009, Calderwood was sacked after the final game of the 2008-09 season following five successive top-six finishes, which included qualifying for Europe twice and a memorable run to the last-32 of the Uefa Cup during the 2007-08 campaign.

Mark McGhee was brought in as the new manager and, after a ninth-placed finish in his first season in charge, he was sacked in December 2010 with the Dons sitting second bottom.

Reflecting on that period Duff, who now plays for Junior side Banks o’ Dee and is a coach in Aberdeen’s youth academy, added: “It was the last game of the season after Jimmy left and we played the game and there was no inkling or idea of what was coming.

“I think the decision had been made and I think the players found out about the same time as everyone else after the game.

“It was unfortunate the way it happened, because the club had qualified for Europe again under Jimmy and what transpired after that with Mark McGhee coming in didn’t really work out too well for the club.

“I’d be very surprised if a situation like that happened again. I do think they’ll make the right appointment and I think regardless of who comes in it’s important the supporters behind the scenes get behind the new management team and the players.”

McInnes was dismissed as Aberdeen manager following a run of two wins in 13 games in 2021, but Duff believes it’s important to remember the job he did at Pittodrie.

The man who made 52 appearances for the Dons between January 2008 and May 2010 added: “The performances this year have been lacking a bit and I think it’s come to a point where Dave Cormack has seen Aberdeen’s future without Derek in charge.

“But let’s not get away from what Derek achieved. He stabilised the club and turned it back into a very competitive force and built a strong squad.

“Given time he might have turned the corner again, but I think there’s been a lot of pressure from outwith the club on Dave Cormack to make the change.

“Only time will tell if that was the right decision, but the chairman has made the decision and everyone needs to get behind it and move forward.”