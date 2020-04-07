Aberdeen have shown value of leadership in time of uncertainty – Willie Miller

Aberdeen have shown strong leadership to safeguard the future of the club during the coronavirus shutdown.

Manager Derek McInnes, his coaching staff, players and non-football staff are deferring a portion of their wages for the forseeable future.

Chairman Dave Cormack has also announced fresh investment of £2 million.

The Dons supremo outlined a £5m gap in cash flow as a result of football being shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Reds’ wage deferrals and fresh investment are positive things and should help the club come through this challenging period.

In these circumstances strong leadership from the top is what’s required and that’s what has happened.

The financial position of Aberdeen has been improving over the last few years. There was fresh investment of £5m when Cormack became chairman in December and that was important.

During the shutdown the club has managed to get agreement from players and staff about wage deferrals, which is positive, as well as securing investment.

The measures the Dons have taken shows what Cormack believes may happen.

The Reds’ chief is planning for the worst and believes there may be no football before the end of the year.

Aberdeen are facing a shortfall of £5m, which is a huge amount of money, and the steps that have been taken are very pragmatic and what is required at this time.

Hopefully the country and football emerges from this pandemic before then.

But I think the Dons are in safe hands with the action that has been taken.

There’s been strong leadership from McInnes and Cormack and co-operation from players and staff.

In these troubled times it’s a positive sign for the club. It’s been a united front from everyone connected with the Dons.

As a club you need to be proactive and Cormack and the board have been.

The decisions they have taken mean they know the club has financial building blocks in place to see out this year. There are a lot of clubs taking various different types of action.

It is encouraging that Aberdeen have managed to have everyone agree to these deferrals and with bringing in the investment they are safeguarding the future of the club and all the staff that work for it.

Directors at clubs up and down the country are having to make decisions, and the situation Aberdeen are in with the relatively new board and the investment the club has secured means they’re in a very good place to overcome the pandemic.

Financially Aberdeen have made major positive steps over a number of years prior to Cormack becoming chairman.

Former chief Stewart Milne managed to secure the investment to wipe out the Dons’ £15m debt in 2014.

That meant the club was more financially stable and has been ever since as a result of the local investment. Cormack has taken further steps with £5m of investment in December and now a further £2m.

The most important thing is that the club comes out of this situation financially intact.

Hopefully the Reds will then have a platform to kick on before the end of this year or at the earliest possible opportunity.

All the work that was done when Milne was at the helm, combined with decisions Cormack and the new board have taken, should be applauded because it has put Aberdeen in a position to come through this pandemic.