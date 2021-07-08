Striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas scores on debut as Aberdeen draw with Inverness Caley Thistle

Summer signing Jay Emmanuel-Thomas netted on his Aberdeen debut in a 1-1 friendly draw with Inverness Caley Thistle at Cormack Park.

The 30-year-old striker quickly opened his account for the Reds having signed a two-year deal at Pittodrie during the summer transfer window.

The draw with the Highlanders was the first friendly of Aberdeen’s pre-season as manager Stephen Glass prepares the Dons for the Uefa Europa Conference League clash with Swedish side BK Hacken on Thursday July 22.

United States international striker Christian Ramirez also made his Dons debut, playing the second half.

Ramirez linked up well with winger Jonny Hayes and had a shot saved, one deflected wide and another flash just wide of goal.

New signings Scott Brown and Jack Gurr also made their debuts.

Inverness Caley Thistle went ahead mid way through the first half via Shane Sutherland.

However Emmanuel-Thomas met a Niall McGinn corner near the half hour mark and fired in from 15 yards for his first Dons goal.

Aberdeen will also play Reading and St Johnstone next week at Cormack Park with both games scheduled for Friday July 16.

All Aberdeen’s pre-season friendlies are at Cormack Park and behind closed doors.

Aberdeen First Half Team: Joe Lewis, Ross McCrorie, Andy Considine, Scott Brown, Niall McGinn, Jay Emmaunel-Thomas, Connor McLennan, Lewis Ferguson, Calvin Ramsay, Kieran Ngwenya, Matty Kennedy.

Aberdeen Second Half Team: Gary Woods, Ross McCrorie, Andy Considine, Jack MacKenzie, Christian Ramirez, Ryan Hedges, Dylan McGeouch, Funso Ojo, Jonny Hayes, Jack Gurr, Dean Campbell.