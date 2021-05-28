Stress, scrutiny and sleepless nights but Stephen Glass loving life as Aberdeen manager

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass accepts he will be under the microscope next season following his summer squad rebuild.

He also accepts scrutiny will come next season from two fronts – the club’s board and also supporters hoping his new-look team can deliver success.

A realist, he also knows the harsh reality for managers who fail to deliver on expectation.

It brings pressure and intensity.

There have been also some sleepless nights, such as after the 1-0 loss to Hibs, when he studied footage of the game into the early hours.

Stress, scrutiny and sleepless nights – Glass is loving it.

And the former Atlanta United 2 boss aims to rise to the challenge and the scrutiny by building a strong squad this summer, with United States international striker Christian Ramirez his latest target.

The Dons have launched an ambitious bid to land Ramirez, 30, who has seven months left on his contract at MLS side Houston Dynamo.

Glass has already secured Euro 2020-bound Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher, Celtic captain Scott Brown, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and keeper Gary Woods.

The rebuild is taking shape for the new season with more faces to come, but Glass accepts it all comes down to his side delivering wins.

Glass said: “There is a level of scrutiny on you publicly, there is a level of scrutiny on you from within the club.

“You have to be on top of your work.

“People that are in this position only know one way to work.

“I am no different from any other manager.

“Ultimately, if results don’t happen, you know what happens.”

Although officially confirmed as successor to Derek McInnes on March 23, Glass could not make his debut in the Dons dugout until April 17 when overseeing a penalty shoot-out defeat of Livingston in the Scottish Cup.

The former Atlanta United 2 boss had to quarantine for 10 days having jetted in from the United States.

He managed six games before the end of the season with a squad he inherited and that had underperformed for the majority of the campaign.

Although he arrived at Pittodrie with a shot at Scottish Cup glory and third in the Premiership still alive, the period was also about assessing the squad.

When the Reds enter the Uefa Conference League at the second qualifying round stage on July 22, it will, crucially, be Glass’ team that take to the field.

Glass has already cleared the decks for a rebuild with the exit of Shay Logan, Ash Taylor, Tommie Hoban and Greg Leigh, who were out of contract and not offered new deals.

Striker Bruce Anderson, who was on loan at relegated Hamilton, also joined Livingston on a three-year contract.

Glass has already secured new additions Gallagher (Motherwell), Brown (Celtic), Emmanuel-Thomas (Livingston) and Woods (Oldham).

As well as the approach for United States cap Ramirez, the Dons boss has also held talks with Rotherham centre-back Clark Robertson.

Israeli side Hapoel Jerusalem and Portsmouth have made contact with the 27-year-old, who is assessing his options.

Glass has made a request to MLS side Atlanta United to take in right-back Jack Gurr, 25, on loan.

St Mirren attacking midfieler Jamie McGrath is also on the Dons boss’ radar, although he has a year left on his contract and it would take a sizeable six-figure sum to land him.

Glass has made the calls on who to retain and who to release and will secure his own signings over the summer.

The honeymoon period will be over when the new season starts, but Glass is confident his squad will deliver.

He said: “It is intense, but it is what I have always wanted to do.

“It is hugely stressful, but the success is going to be hugely worth it, so that’s why I’m doing what I do.

“It is also hugely enjoyable.”

For an insight into the intensity of managing a team with aspirations of success such as Aberdeen and the commitment required, look no further than Wednesday May 12 – the night the Dons played Hibs.

Aberdeen needed to beat the Edinburgh club at Pittodrie to retain any hope of overtaking them in third spot on the final game of the season.

They lost the win-or-bust battle for third 1-0 with Christian Doidge netting the winner.

Glass said: “I was still up at three after the Hibs game.

“I couldn’t sleep, so I sat and watched it.

“It is non-stop and it is all-consuming, but I am loving it.”