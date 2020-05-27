Sean Wallace: Gordon Strachan wrong to say lack of professionalism in lower leagues is holding Scottish football back

Gordon Strachan was wrong to suggest a lack of professionalism from some lower-league clubs is holding back Scottish football.

The former Scotland boss has slated League 1 and League 2 outfits for having crowds in the low hundreds.

Now technical director of Championship club Dundee, Strachan urged clubs to “go find their level” and claimed for many that would be the juniors.

Is Strachan forgetting there is already a pyramid system for whittling out clubs that can no longer offer much to the SPFL? That also offers ambitious clubs like Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts a route into the senior set-up.

However, that route has been denied the Highland and Lowland League champions this season due to the fall-out from ending the season early.

Strachan was also way off when questioning the ability of lower league clubs to produce top players.

Liverpool’s Champions League-winning full-back Andy Robertson, the Scotland captain, started at Queen’s Park.

These clubs may only get a few hundred fans, but it means everything to each and every one and the community.

Scottish football must quickly negotiate with broadcasters – including beaming every game live – to ensure behind-closed-doors action delivers much-needed income to clubs

The Scottish Premiership is more vulnerable to the financial ravages of the coronavirus shutdown than many other European top flights.

Gate receipts in the Premiership accounted for 43% of all income in 2018, almost three times higher than the European average.

Scottish football’s model is heavily weighted towards footfall from supporters who also bring in added corporate hospitality and cash they spend in the stadium.

That money is gone because when Scottish football does return there will be no supporters present.

Which is why the SPFL must quickly negotiate a deal with broadcasters to generate income for clubs from closed-door matches.

In the third month of the shutdown, there is some light at the end of the tunnel in terms of game action. Football is in phase two of the Scottish Government’s plans to ease lockdown restrictions, which would come into effect on June 18 if all the necessary criteria are met.

The SPFL are planning for games in August, with a resumption of training, in small groups, mid-June.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell claimed an August timeframe is “definitely achievable”.

That is when the new £125 million, five-year deal with Sky Sports begins. However, when Scottish football can once again generate cash from supporters through the turnstiles is uncertain.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack recently admitted he feared there would be no football in Scotland in front of fans this year.

Aberdeen legend Alex McLeish is the guest on our Northern Goal podcast this week, listen here:

As concerning as that is, even Cormack’s prediction may be optimistic. Realistically, social distancing could be in place until a vaccine is discovered and widely distributed.

Games could continue to be played behind closed doors for a long time or at best with social distancing which would also decimate crowds and revenue.

Is playing in front of a few thousand fans at a 20,000-capacity stadium financially viable?

Scottish football has to prepare for the worst and hope for the best throughout this crisis.

Fundamental to that will be securing some form of broadcast deal that delivers revenue from closed-door action. That could include staggering matches over a few days so each can be broadcast live.

There will be an appetite for that.

If any games cannot be shown on television then open up avenues for clubs to live stream them on their own social platforms. With no cash through the gates Scottish football needs to get creative.