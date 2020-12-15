‘Storied clubs like Aberdeen are being marginalised’ – Dave Cormack takes AGM swipe at Uefa over European competitions

Chairman Dave Cormack fears Uefa are squeezing out clubs like Aberdeen from Euro competition in favour of big money leagues.

During the club’s 117th annual general meeting (AGM), conducted remotely via Zoom, Cormack warned the Dons and other Scottish clubs would be naive to ignore the push for future cross-border leagues.

Cormack was strongly in favour of a proposed 20-team Atlantic League where broadcasting rights were estimated at around £350 million.

Proposed by Shelbourne co-owner Andrew Doyle, the cross border league would feature teams from Scotland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and the Republic of Ireland. However, Cormack accepts the chances of the Atlantic League are over for now after Celtic backed away from talks.

Cormack said: “As each year passes, storied clubs like Aberdeen are being marginalised and squeezed out to ensure the biggest clubs stay in Uefa’s club competitions as long as possible.

“It’s therefore critical that all clubs in the SPFL discuss and contemplate what lies ahead.

“If a cross-border league offers a significant uplift in commercial income that benefits all Scottish clubs, and it provides a level of competition that resonates with our fans, it should be worthy of serious consideration.

“At Aberdeen FC and all Scottish clubs, we’d be naive to ignore the drive towards cross-border leagues and changes in Uefa’s club competitions.

“We believe they are inevitable.

“Whether it’s a European Super League with different divisions, or, as an example, Holland and Belgium forming their own league.

“The big clubs, broadcasters, and investors will win the day.”

© AP

Aberdeen’s most traumatic year?

This was an AGM like no other previously to end the most traumatic year for Scottish football, and the Dons, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Present on the Zoom call open to shareholders were directors Stewart Milne, Kevin MacIver (finance director), Gordon Buchan and Rob Wicks (commercial director),.

Also present were US-based board members, multi-milionaire businessman Tom Crotty and Darren Eales, also president of Atlanta United, the Dons’ strategic partners. Manager Derek McInnes was also in attendance.

Cormack outlined the financial impact of the pandemic, but confirmed the club remain debt free.

He said: “The devastating effect of the pandemic has hit Aberdeen for around £7 million in cash so far. The strength of our club is such we are still debt free thanks to everyone doing their bit.

“The board has brought in £20m in cash in the last three-and-a-half years, unparalleled in the history of the club and any other SPFL club outside Celtic and Rangers.

“This delivered about £12m towards our £14m state-of-the-art training complex, with around £8m in cash helping us invest in the first team, our football operation and navigating the collapse in pandemic-related income which we continue to suffer from. Our 8,000 season ticket holders and 6,500 AberDNA members have responded magnificently too.”

It was confirmed the new stadium next to the Cormack Park training ground at Kingsford has been put on the backburner until the Dons navigate the Covid-19 crisis.

Cormack insists the Dons will continue to push for supporters to return safely to Pittodrie this season. However, they have budgeted for there being no fans.

He was asked what was the plan to challenge Rangers and Celtic – the Glasgow two are paying six times the wages.

Such is the financial disparity, he insists it is like Celtic and Rangers both starting on the 70m line of a 100m sprint each season.

© SNS Group

Yet Cormack insists the Reds are focused on pushing on the league, but admits the best chance of glory is probably cup competitions.

At last year’s AGM, former chairman Stewart Milne officially handed over the reins of the club to Cormack. This year he joked at receiving a “hospital pass” from Milne as the Covid-19 crisis hit just months later.

It’s arguably been Aberdeen’s toughest year due to the pandemic, but there is light at the end of what has been a dark tunnel.