Jayden Stockley shocked at positive result after coronavirus test

Former Aberdeen forward Jayden Stockley admitted he was shocked after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Preston North End striker was one of 10 positive tests among eight English Championship clubs in the latest round of testing.

It was the third round of tests undertaken by Preston North End with Stockley returning negative tests on May 21 and May 25 before providing a positive result last Thursday.

The 26-year-old, who is asymptomatic and feeling no ill effects, is now self-isolating at home.

Stockley, who made 42 appearances for the Dons before moving to Exeter City in 2017, said: “It came as a complete shock.

“I got a call from the doctor when I came back from training.

“I felt brilliant in training, put a good session in and his number came up.

“We were aware we would get a call if our test was positive and I was thinking ‘no, surely not’, but he told me and it was a surreal moment.

“You feel like you are untouchable and you are going to ride through it.

“You can send yourself a bit crazy thinking ‘where did I catch it?’, because we are from down south we have not been down there.

“We have stayed in our house up here and not mixed with anyone. The supermarket has been pretty much the only place we have been, other than our walks in the country, but we haven’t come into contact with anyone.

“The best thing is to be as sensible as possible now and listen to all the advice on what to do.

“It will only be a week or two I am isolating for.

“I owe it to the club and the boys to do it properly and listen to the advice.”