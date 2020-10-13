Steve Clarke salutes Andy Considine’s Scotland contribution as he hails rock-solid defensive unit

Boss Steve Clarke has hailed Andy Considine for being part of a flawless Scotland defence.

The Dons defender made his international debut in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Slovakia at Hampden and is in contention to face the Czech Republic at the national stadium tomorrow night.

Considine, a veteran of over 500 games for Aberdeen, was assured on his international bow and manager Clarke was pleased to give the 33-year-old his Scotland chance after being overlooked by a succession of managers.

He said: “It is always nice with someone like like Andrew, I think he has played close on 600 games for Aberdeen, 33 years of age, first call up for the international squad.

“He probably thought he was coming in as cover for someone.

“(Liam) Cooper gets himself injured, or does not recover from injury from Thursday night, and Andy gets on the pitch.

“When you think first cap, first game, first win – a fantastic night for him. Thoroughly deserved.

“Andy was good at the back. Listen, there wasn’t a weakness I don’t think.

“I thought the team was good, the team shape was good.

“They made the system work, which is really important for us.”

Scotland’s shut-out against Slovakia made it back-to-back clean sheets.

While the national side’s attacking play – particularly against Israel in the European Championship play-off semi-final – left a lot to be desired there does appear to be more solidity at the back.

Clarke believes having a good defensive record is vital and added: “If you defend well you don’t concede many chances and you don’t concede goals for sure.

“You always have a chance to win the games we proved that one shot on target is enough if you keep a clean sheet.

“Obviously we would like to have more shots on target, we would like to have more goals.

“But if you look over the last two games it’s one shot on target in two games and we’ve qualified for a play-off final and picked up three points. We are doing something right.”

At the top end of the pitch one player who was given his chance as a starter was former Aberdeen winger Ryan Fraser.

The Newcastle player was left out of last month’s internationals having not played club football for six months.

After a sub appearance against Israel the 26-year-old’s pace and direct style was an asset for the Scots going forward against Slovakia.

“I think he showed what he can bring to the team,” Clarke said.

“He gives us that little bit of spark. I thought the connection between him, John McGinn, Andy Robertson and Lyndon was good.

“I thought we were decent going forward.

“I know everybody will say we only had one shot on target again, but we created more chances and got into more threatening positions.

“We created so many chances and kept a clean sheet.”

The victory over Slovakia combined with last month’s draw with Israel and win in the Czech Republic means Scotland are sitting top of Uefa Nations League Group B2 with seven points.

Beating the Czechs at Hampden would increase Scotland’s lead at the top of the section to four points.

Although some observers view tomorrow’s fixture as a warm-up for next month’s Euro play-off final against Serbia in Belgrade, Clarke takes a different view.

Winning the Nations League group could earn Scotland a play-off spot in the bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

It’s also worth remembering Scotland’s Euro play-off chance came as a result of success in the last Nations League campaign.

Clarke said: “It is another avenue. I think we realise the value of the Nations League because it is an avenue that has given us the chance to play Serbia in a play off final.

“It is a competition when we went into the B section we looked at it, we looked at the group and we are determined to give a good account of ourselves.

“We are determined to finish this month top of the section.”