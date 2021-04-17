Stephen Glass will look to former club Atlanta United for loan stars – but insists Aberdeen are no feeder team

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass confirmed he could raid former club Atlanta United for loan players.

However, the 44-year-old has made it clear the Dons are not a feeder club for the Major League Soccer outfit.

Aberdeen entered into a strategic partnership with Atlanta United in November 2019.

Glass hopes to utilise the ties with his former club in the United States, but insists strengthening Aberdeen is his only focus.

Asked if the Atlanta United link is something he could tap into, Glass said: “I hope so.

“Anything that strengthens us is good.

“I know that there are players there that would help us.

“They are not going to give us everyone I want, I am sure, like any other club.

“They are a team who want to stay strong.

“There are players on the periphery, or younger ones, who might benefit from being here and we would benefit from.

“Whether that happens or not I don’t know.

“There are rules on how many you can take from one club anyway. “

© SNS Group

Aberdeen’s strategic partnership with Atlanta United has already seen players go both ways across the Atlantic.

Venezuelan international full-back Ronald Hernandez is currently on loan at Atlanta United.

An £800,000 signing by the Dons from Norwegian side Stabaek in January 2020, Hernandez struggled to secure a first-team start at Pittodrie.

Midfielder Jon Gallagher was sent on loan from Atlanta United 2 to Pittodrie for the 2019-20 season.

He made 18 starts with a further 12 appearances off the bench, and scored once – against Rangers in a 2-2 draw at Pittodrie in December 2019.

© SNS Group

Aberdeen full-back Jack MacKenzie was scheduled to go on loan to Atlanta United 2 in March last year.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic hit and the loan move was cancelled.

MacKenzie has broken into the Dons starting XI in recent matches under interim manager Paul Sheerin.

Glass emphasised any loan deal from Atlanta United will only happen if it is to the benefit of Aberdeen – his sole priority.

He said: “If I can use and help Atlanta at the same time as helping Aberdeen – but Aberdeen is my priority, 100 per cent.

“This is not a feeder club from Atlanta.

“I want the best for this club.

“If that means I can get players on loan from Atlanta, I will – we might get one, we might get ten over the next ten years. I don’t know.”

Glass spent two seasons as Atlanta United 2 manager, the second string of the MLS club.

In July last year, following the exit of Frank de Boer, he was placed in interim charge of Atlanta’s first team, who play at the 71,000 capacity Mercedes-Benz stadium.

He managed the first string until Gabriel Heinze was appointed manager in January this year.

© Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock

With an in-depth knowledge of both squads, it is a logical conclusion Glass could utilise that to the benefit of the Dons.

Glass insists the link-up with Atlanta United has absolutely no bearing on his appointment as Aberdeen manager.

He insists he has earned the right to lead the Dons and believes he is the right man for the job.

© SNS Group

He said: “The feeling and perception is there that I am here because of Atlanta.

“I am not here because of Atlanta United.

“I’ve not been coaching for ten minutes, I’ve been coaching ten years.

“The pro licence I was on was not last week.

“That was seven or eight years ago.

“John Kennedy was on it, Duncan Ferguson was on it. Lee McCulloch, Neil McCann, Davie Weir, some proper guys that, if they were sitting in this chair, you wouldn’t be asking: ‘Are you ready for this job?’

“The fact I’ve gone away on a different avenue, I’ve actually done a lot more coaching work on the pitch than people realise.

“When you coach the way I was, you handle three or four teams at a time.

“At the weekend, all of those teams have games, so you might coach eight games on a weekend.

“It’s a grind, it’s not a holiday. People think you’re in America for a holiday, it’s not.

“It was a working trip that lasted eight to ten years.

“It’s something I’ve done my background on.

“They (the club’s board) saw it.

“I don’t know who else they interviewed, but I believe that I’m the right person for the job and I wouldn’t have left Atlanta if I didn’t think I would make it work.

“I know for certain that the people in charge of the club wouldn’t appoint a manager that they didn’t think would work.”