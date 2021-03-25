Stephen Glass: Scott Brown will play a prominent role in helping Aberdeen be successful

New Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass believes Scott Brown can play a pivotal part in helping bring success to Pittodrie.

The Celtic captain has signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Dons in the summer on a two-year deal as a player-coach.

Brown has made more than 600 appearances for Celtic since joining the club from Hibernian in 2007, winning 10 league titles and 12 cups.

Glass reckons the signing is a major coup for the Dons and is confident the former Scotland international can help bring a winning mentality to the club.

When asked what attracted Brown to the position, Glass said: “I think it is the size of the possibility that we have here at the club.

“He knows what I’m going to try to do with the team.

“He knows the staff that are there and how ambitious the chairman is.

“It is something he wants to be part of.

“It would have been very easy for him to stay at Celtic.

“There is a reason they want him to stay around.

“He is going to be a success and we want that to happen at Aberdeen.

“He wants to be a part of it and I was really keen to have him a part of it if it was possible.

“We are fortunate we were able to get it over the line.”

© SNS Group

The news of Celtic captain’s imminent arrival was met with a mixed reception from the Aberdeen support, but Glass believes having a player of Brown’s ability and leadership qualities will be a major asset.

He said: “There is a reason most of the fans in Scotland don’t like him.

“It’s because he has been a huge part in beating everyone else’s team.

“Off the pitch you see the charity work he does and he doesn’t look for credit for a lot of what he does.

“You don’t see 90% of the things Scott Brown does and that is the type of person he is. He is from a great family, his wife and kids are great people and the Aberdeen community is going to love him.”

Glass and Brown have kept in touch since playing together at Hibernian and the new Dons boss is delighted his former teammate will be working alongside him next season.

He said: “I knew him very well at Hibs and the families were quite close.

“It was now and then over the most recent years because you keep in touch with people you get on with.

“You share ideas about coaching.

“It is difficult to meet him a lot because he was obviously busy and anytime I was back from the States I would be up north with the family.

“It is not about bringing a mate along. It is about bringing along someone I do have a relationship with and who I know is going to be a success.

“That is the biggest part.

“People sometimes look and think you are bringing your mates along, but he is not leaving Celtic because he knows and gets on with me.

“He thinks this thing is going to be a success.”

© Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock

Glass believes Brown can make a major impact on and off the pitch for the Reds next season.

He added: “The training part is probably the easiest as he has probably been coaching as a player since he was 24 or 25.

“He is that type of player.

“I know from having that similar mentality as a player.

“I wasn’t as good as Scott and didn’t win as much as Scott, but it is something that is in you to help drive people on and he definitely has that.

“That is the natural part.

“The learning part is he will be in among all the decision-making processes we go through at the club.

“If there is a time that he is not playing he will be right around us.

“He is basically the assistant – one of the assistants – and that is how it will work.

“Getting in there before the start of next season is very helpful for me, because we can actually get a feel of the strengths and weaknesses of the staff and make sure we are as well-rounded as possible when we really hit the ground running next year.

“Before he gets in, I have got a bit of work to do, but once he gets in I will be more prepared to position people appropriately.”