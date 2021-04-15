New boss Stephen Glass insists his No.2 Allan Russell brings much more to Aberdeen than striker coaching.

As England striker coach Russell trains stars Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford.

Glass reckons Aberdeen are fortunate to have Russell and revealed he worked hard to land him.

The 40-year-old will continue in his role with England boss Gareth Southgate’s backroom team.

Russell will be part of Southgate’s staff at the Euro 2020 finals this summer – where England host Scotland.

Glass insists Russell is fully committed to the Dons and made sacrifices to sign on at Pittodrie.

He said: “Allan is well respected with what he does with set pieces and the forwards with England, but he is so much more than that.

“He is a well-rounded coach that has some great ideas, and we are very fortunate to have him.

© Anna Gowthorpe/BPI/Shutterstock

“I am delighted to get Allan on board.

“Myself and the club worked hard to get Allan in.

“He has given up a lot to come here, he could have kept on a lot of family time.

“But he wants to come here and be part of what is going to happen at the club.

“I am grateful that he is here, we are all delighted to have him, but the best part is he is delighted to be here himself.

“It says everything about him that he was all in or nothing.

“That is what he is bringing to the club.”

Russell recognised on international stage

Russell was appointed to Southgate’s backroom staff in 2017 and gained huge recognition for his work in the 2018 World Cup.

In the previous three major tournaments the English had failed to net from a set piece.

Under Russell’s guidance England netted nine set piece goals to reach the World Cup semi-final.

It broke the record for the most goals scored from dead ball situations at a World Cup which had stood since 1966.

© Francisco Seco/AP/Shutterstock

England captain Kane hailed Russell’s impact in him winning the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup as the tournament’s top scorer.

Glass and Allan will be in the Dons dugout for the first time in Saturday’s Scottish Cup fourth round tie with Livingston at Pittodrie.

The management duo aim to make an immediate impression.

He said: “Allan walks in the door with me on day one and we are ready to try and make our mark on the club.”

Praise for the work of interim boss Sheerin

Glass had to wait 10 days to meet his squad face to face as he was in quarantine due to Covid-19 travel regulations having flown in from the United States.

During that time in isolation he was happy to give interim manager Paul Sheerin autonomy with first team selection.

Sheerin delivered back to back wins against St Johnstone and Dumbarton.

With limited time to work with the squad before the Livi cup tie Glass confirmed he will not make dramatic changes on Saturday.

He said: “With only four days until our first game it is important that we don’t come in and try to reinvent the wheel.

“We can put ideas in their head from things we have seen against Livingston, things we expect, the principles that we want to see that are hopefully going to be here for years to come.”

Glass decided not to interfere in Sheerin’s management for the two games he was in charge since his confirmation as new Dons manager.

© SNS Group

It paid off as the Dons are still in the Scottish Cup and the bid to finish third remains viable.

Glass praised Sheerin for providing a base he and Russell can build upon.

Glass said: “The team have done well over the last couple of weeks, Paul has done very well.

“A lot of young boys have been getting opportunities as well. Paul has been really brave in that respect with the players he has put in the team.

“It has been fantastic and has given us a great base to work with.

“I left Paul to pick the team over the last couple of games.

“I have been an interim manager myself, I didn’t have interference, but I know when you are given the responsibility and you stand and take a training session and you are in charge for the games, you want to have it for yourself.

“You don’t want to be wondering what someone else is thinking.

“I thought it was important to talk to Paul early and let him know that he was fully in charge.

“You saw the response from the group, they knew Paul was in charge and the team was better for it.”