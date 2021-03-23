Stephen Glass on brink of being appointed Aberdeen boss – with reports saying Celtic skipper Scott Brown will be assistant

Stephen Glass is expected to be announced as the new Aberdeen manager later today.

The Atlanta United 2 boss, a former Reds midfielder, has been considered the frontrunner for the role since Derek McInnes’ departure three weeks ago.

It will be Glass’ maiden first-team manager’s role.

The Dundee native made more than 100 appearances for the Reds in the 1990s, winning the 1995 Coca-Cola Cup, before later spells with the likes of Newcastle United and Hibernian.

According to reports, Celtic captain Scott Brown will also join Glass – a former Hibs team-mate – at Pittodrie as assistant manager.

It is understood the former Scotland midfielder has been weighing up a one-year contract extension with the Hoops or the chance to start his coaching career at the Dons and has chosen the latter option.

Brown is not expected to be confirmed today, with Glass also trying to land England strikers coach Allan Russell as part of his staff.