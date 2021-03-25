Stephen Glass ‘looking forward’ to creating more ‘good memories’ at Aberdeen

His career has come full circle from starting out at Aberdeen to being the club’s new manager.

With “good memories” of his first stint in red, Stephen Glass is determined to give the next generation of Dons players and fans good things to look back on.

Glass, who hopes to be in the dugout for the first time when Aberdeen face St Johnstone on April 10, started his career with the Reds, winning the League Cup in 1995.

He left the Dons in 1998 for Newcastle United before going on to play for Watford, Hibs, Dunfermline, Carolina Railhawks and Scotland.

Since retiring from playing in 2011 Glass has coached at Shamrock Rovers, Triangle FC, Carolina Rapids and Atlanta United, but says everything has been underpinned by his upbringing at Pittodrie.

He said: “I had a lot of good memories, starting as early as coming in at 12 or 13.

“I came in for weeks during the school holidays with a bus-full of boys from Dundee, Glasgow and the west coast, dreaming of becoming a professional.

“I remember making my debut, playing in a team that won a cup and the reason I got in the team was that we weren’t doing so well at the time.

“We managed to not get relegated that season (1994-95) which was a success at the time.

“Success at a club like Aberdeen means putting trophies in the cabinet and I was fortunate enough to be in a team that did that.

“My biggest memory is winning a trophy with the club and serving my club well during my time. I look forward to doing the same again.

“I played for some really good clubs and people. Newcastle is an enormous club and then we moved on to Watford from there.

“The FA Cup final was probably the highlight at Newcastle and some individual big games at Watford, where I met some amazing coaches and people throughout.

“My career has kind of been underpinned by what I learned at Aberdeen and the grounding I got there.

“If I can play a part in putting that into the next generation of young players and supporters then I’ll have done my job at Aberdeen.”

In deciding to leave Atlanta, Glass has taken a big leap, but the Dundonian is confident he can be a success at Aberdeen.

He added: “When a club like Aberdeen is open and you get the opportunity to put your name forward and interview, it was something I wanted to do.

“I wouldn’t come home for something that I didn’t know I could make a success.

“I am leaving behind an opportunity to work at the best club in the United States, which is a big thing when you think about the size of the country, the size of Europe.

“So it had to be right, the club’s right, the people I’m going to work for and with are right, there’s a great existing staff and great young players.

“I think there’s the potential for the team to do really well.”

Glass says the senior players at Aberdeen will have an important part to play in terms of the mentality he wants the Dons to have during his tenure.

Celtic captain Scott Brown is set to arrive this summer as player-assistant manager and, having won 23 trophies during his career, he could further add to the winning mentality Glass wants.

Glass said: “I think it’s hard to quantify how much that can help.

“If you get the right senior players at a club they drive everything for you.

“They look after the mentality of the young ones, they drive the demands in training.

“Senior players are really important.”