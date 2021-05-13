Stephen Glass ‘interested’ in Livi’s Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, while Aberdeen boss says he’s made loan trio call

Aberdeen are reportedly lining up a move for Livingston’s out-of-contract striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

The 30-year-old has tormented the Dons this season and, according to the Scottish Sun, has won the admiration of boss Stephen Glass.

Lions gaffer David Martindale had previously spoken of his expectation the former Arsenal youth player would head to Asia, however, Glass could now try to tempt him to remain in the Scottish top-flight, with no senior strikers currently signed up for next term.

Meanwhile, Glass confirmed he has made decisions on the Pittodrie futures of Aberdeen’s three loan strikers.

The loan deals for Florian Kamberi (St Gallen), Callum Hendry (St Johnstone) and Fraser Hornby (Stade de Reims) all expire at the end of the season.

The Dons call time on the campaign with a trip to Premiership champions Rangers on Saturday.

Glass confirmed he will make decisions next week on the eight players with permanent Dons contracts set to expire in the summer.

However, he has already made a call on the loanees, but admits the parent clubs will be in control of any potential move.

On the three loan strikers, Glass said: “I have made my mind up what I would like to do, but they belong to other clubs.

“There are situations that other clubs are in control of.

“We know what we would like to do.”

All three strikers were secured on transfer deadline day of the winter window on short-term deals until the end of the season.

Hendry still has a year left on his contract at St Johnstone and has delivered the best goal return, having scored three times.

Kamberi has netted once and has another two years left on his contract with Swiss top-flight side St Gallen.

Scotland under-21 international Hornby has yet to score, but has been dogged by a thigh problem.

Signed by French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims for £1.8 million from Everton last summer, Hornby has another three years left on his contract and is tied up until summer 2024.

All three have fallen down the pecking order at their parent clubs.

Glass will announce his decisions next week on the eight players with contracts set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Those players are Niall McGinn, Ash Taylor, Tommie Hoban, Greg Leigh, Mikey Devlin, Ethan Ross, Shay Logan and Bruce Anderson.

It is understood Glass will offer a short-term deal until January to Scotland international defender Devlin, who has been sidelined for most of the season by injury.

Striker Anderson is currently on loan at Hamilton, who look set to be relegated.

Glass has held talks with Anderson and it is understood he aims to retain the 22-year-old.

Right-back Logan was on a short-term loan at Hearts and helped the Tynecastle club win the Championship title.

It was expected Logan would be secured on a permanent deal by Hearts.

However, on completion of the Championship season Hearts boss Robbie Neilson confirmed he would not offer Logan a contract.

On when players will discover if they are being re-signed, Glass said: “It will be next week because we are making decisions behind the scenes.

“The boys recovered on Thursday and then we travel to Glasgow on Friday.

“The turnaround is really quick this week, but that has been a constant since we came in.

“The players will know when the time is right, but some of them will make their own decisions anyway.

“It is not a one-way street between clubs and players.

“Sometimes players do not want to continue being at clubs.

“So there is a two-way street there and things will be announced when the time is right.”

Glass has already started his summer rebuild by securing three players on pre-contract agreements.

Motherwell captain and Scotland international Declan Gallagher, Celtic skipper Scott Brown and on-loan Oldham keeper Gary Woods will join the Dons on two-year contracts in the summer.

Glass’ assessment of the Aberdeen squad, with a view to being part of his plans for next season, will end following Saturday’s clash with Rangers.

The bid to finish third is over following a 1-0 loss to Hibs and all that remains is playing for pride at Ibrox and to go into the summer with winning momentum.

Although he will strengthen in the summer, Glass insists there were signs against Hibs the squad can, with additions, deliver the levels he demands next season.

He said: “Against Hibs on terms of the balance of play, the manner we played, how quick we moved the ball and the things we have been asking the players – it is a sign of what is going to come with this group next year plus what we can add to.”