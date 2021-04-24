Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Stephen Glass hopes for Aberdeen goalkeeper selection headache against Dundee United tomorrow

By Sean Wallace
24/04/2021, 9:00 am
© SNS GroupAberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis is injured during the Scottish Cup tie against Livingston.
Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis is injured during the Scottish Cup tie against Livingston.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is hoping for a goalkeeper selection headache for the Scottish Cup.

Club captain Joe Lewis faces a fitness battle for tomorrow’s quarter-final tie with Dundee United at Pittodrie.

Lewis was ruled out of the 1-1 draw with Celtic on Wednesday with bruised ribs suffered in the penalty shoot-out defeat of Livingston in the Scottish Cup.

The 33-year-old returned to training with goalkeeping coach Gordon Marshall on Friday.

However, Glass and his medical team will continue to monitor Lewis over the weekend ahead of the last-eight tie.

Lewis had played every minute of the season for the Dons this season until suffering the injury which forced him off in the first half against Livingston.

On-loan Oldham Athletic keeper Gary Woods came on for Lewis and also started against Celtic in his absence.

It was Woods’ first start for the Dons.

© Shutterstock Feed
Aberdeen goalkeeper Gary Woods in action against Celtic.

Glass said: “Joe was out on the grass on Friday morning, which is a step in the right direction and positive news for us.

“He did his goalkeeping training and worked away with Marsh.

“Our boys who played were recovering, so there wasn’t a full session for him to join in.

“Joe did as much as he could with Marsh, so we’ll see how he comes through it.

“We want to have as full a squad as possible to pick from.

“Woodsy did very well the other night.

“He’s bided his time and he’s showed that he’s a very capable number two.

“If Joe doesn’t make it, it’s not a concern, but if he does, it gives me a selection headache, which is great.”

Versatile midfielder/right-back Ross McCrorie is on course to face Dundee United tomorrow, despite an injury scare against Celtic.

Scotland Under-21 international skipper McCrorie had to withdraw in the first half having suffered an ankle injury in a collision with Odsonne Edouard.

McCrorie was replaced by 17-year-old right-back Calvin Ramsay.

Glass said: “Ross is OK.

“He got a real sore one on his ankle the other day – he’s a tough boy and desperate to play.

“Ross has got a chance for the weekend.

“He’s sore, but we’ll give him every chance.”

© SNS Group
Ross McCrorie receives treatment for an ankle injury against Celtic.

Centre-back Ash Taylor is also set to miss the cup tie due to injury.

Taylor has not featured since the 1-0 defeat to Dundee United on March 20.

However, he could return to face Livingston next weekend.

Glass said: “Ash is getting closer.

“I don’t think he’ll feature this weekend, but he’s got a chance for the following weekend.”