Stephen Glass hopes for Aberdeen goalkeeper selection headache against Dundee United tomorrow

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is hoping for a goalkeeper selection headache for the Scottish Cup.

Club captain Joe Lewis faces a fitness battle for tomorrow’s quarter-final tie with Dundee United at Pittodrie.

Lewis was ruled out of the 1-1 draw with Celtic on Wednesday with bruised ribs suffered in the penalty shoot-out defeat of Livingston in the Scottish Cup.

The 33-year-old returned to training with goalkeeping coach Gordon Marshall on Friday.

However, Glass and his medical team will continue to monitor Lewis over the weekend ahead of the last-eight tie.

Lewis had played every minute of the season for the Dons this season until suffering the injury which forced him off in the first half against Livingston.

On-loan Oldham Athletic keeper Gary Woods came on for Lewis and also started against Celtic in his absence.

It was Woods’ first start for the Dons.

© Shutterstock Feed

Glass said: “Joe was out on the grass on Friday morning, which is a step in the right direction and positive news for us.

“He did his goalkeeping training and worked away with Marsh.

“Our boys who played were recovering, so there wasn’t a full session for him to join in.

“Joe did as much as he could with Marsh, so we’ll see how he comes through it.

“We want to have as full a squad as possible to pick from.

“Woodsy did very well the other night.

“He’s bided his time and he’s showed that he’s a very capable number two.

“If Joe doesn’t make it, it’s not a concern, but if he does, it gives me a selection headache, which is great.”

Versatile midfielder/right-back Ross McCrorie is on course to face Dundee United tomorrow, despite an injury scare against Celtic.

Scotland Under-21 international skipper McCrorie had to withdraw in the first half having suffered an ankle injury in a collision with Odsonne Edouard.

McCrorie was replaced by 17-year-old right-back Calvin Ramsay.

Glass said: “Ross is OK.

“He got a real sore one on his ankle the other day – he’s a tough boy and desperate to play.

“Ross has got a chance for the weekend.

“He’s sore, but we’ll give him every chance.”

© SNS Group

Centre-back Ash Taylor is also set to miss the cup tie due to injury.

Taylor has not featured since the 1-0 defeat to Dundee United on March 20.

However, he could return to face Livingston next weekend.

Glass said: “Ash is getting closer.

“I don’t think he’ll feature this weekend, but he’s got a chance for the following weekend.”