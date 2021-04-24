Stephen Glass hopes for Aberdeen goalkeeper selection headache against Dundee United tomorrow

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is hoping for a goalkeeper selection headache for the Scottish Cup.
Club captain Joe Lewis faces a fitness battle for tomorrow’s quarter-final tie with Dundee United at Pittodrie.
Lewis was ruled out of the 1-1 draw with Celtic on Wednesday with bruised ribs suffered in the penalty shoot-out defeat of Livingston in the Scottish Cup.
The 33-year-old returned to training with goalkeeping coach Gordon Marshall on Friday.
However, Glass and his medical team will continue to monitor Lewis over the weekend ahead of the last-eight tie.
Lewis had played every minute of the season for the Dons this season until suffering the injury which forced him off in the first half against Livingston.
On-loan Oldham Athletic keeper Gary Woods came on for Lewis and also started against Celtic in his absence.
It was Woods’ first start for the Dons.
Glass said: “Joe was out on the grass on Friday morning, which is a step in the right direction and positive news for us.
“He did his goalkeeping training and worked away with Marsh.
“Our boys who played were recovering, so there wasn’t a full session for him to join in.
“Joe did as much as he could with Marsh, so we’ll see how he comes through it.
“We want to have as full a squad as possible to pick from.
“Woodsy did very well the other night.
“He’s bided his time and he’s showed that he’s a very capable number two.
“If Joe doesn’t make it, it’s not a concern, but if he does, it gives me a selection headache, which is great.”
Versatile midfielder/right-back Ross McCrorie is on course to face Dundee United tomorrow, despite an injury scare against Celtic.
Scotland Under-21 international skipper McCrorie had to withdraw in the first half having suffered an ankle injury in a collision with Odsonne Edouard.
McCrorie was replaced by 17-year-old right-back Calvin Ramsay.
Glass said: “Ross is OK.
“He got a real sore one on his ankle the other day – he’s a tough boy and desperate to play.
“Ross has got a chance for the weekend.
“He’s sore, but we’ll give him every chance.”
Centre-back Ash Taylor is also set to miss the cup tie due to injury.
Taylor has not featured since the 1-0 defeat to Dundee United on March 20.
However, he could return to face Livingston next weekend.
Glass said: “Ash is getting closer.
“I don’t think he’ll feature this weekend, but he’s got a chance for the following weekend.”
