Stephen Glass feels benefit of ‘different route’ into management as he prepares to take on Aberdeen job

New boss Stephen Glass believes his time in America has prepared him to be success as Dons boss.

The 44-year-old has returned to the club where his playing career started as Derek McInnes’ successor in the dugout, having been in charge of Atlanta United’s reserve team.

Becoming Aberdeen manager is Glass’ first permanent first-team managerial position.

After beginning his coaching career as assistant manager at Shamrock Rovers in 2012, Glass moved across the Atlantic a year later.

He has served as coaching director at Triangle FC and Carolina Rapids before joining Aberdeen’s strategic partners Atlanta in 2018.

Glass has worked in the academy, as reserve manager and interim first-team manager at the Five Stripes and says his experiences in America will help him at Pittodrie.

He said: “I ended up at Atlanta after I had been coaching the youth side in North Carolina.

“There’s a lot of management and youth coaching, a lot of hands on hours. I went a different route, because people don’t always see what you do in America.

“The amount of hours and games I have put in over here it really adds up.

“I felt it was the best way to learn. I had the year in Ireland and I knew I wasn’t ready and I feel better prepared because of my time in the States.

“I ended up at Atlanta through the academy. Tony Annan brought me into the academy and started me learning again about professional things and what it means to be at a professional club again.

“I very quickly progressed through the ranks, coaching the under-18s, the second team and then I was fortunate enough to get a chance of taking interim charge of the first-team last year.

“I handled some big players and players who were sold for big money, with one (Pity Martinez) being sold for £20 million.

“The level of players I was handling with the first team and even with the second team, promoting players, I have learned a lot.

“Atlanta has been great for me, the people have been amazing and it is no surprise the clubs are linked when you see the ethos of how the clubs go about their business.

A career in coaching is something that has been on Glass’ mind for a number of years.

He credits Tony Mowbray – who he played under at Hibs between 2004 and 2006 – as having a big impact on how he thought about football from a coaching perspective.

Glass added: “At 27 or 28, I started to think about it.

“Tony Mowbray came in at Hibs and made me really start thinking about the game a little bit deeper.

“That was probably the start when I started to do my badges and licences. I finished those and got my pro-licence in 2014.

“I was about 36 or 37, so I was fairly young to be fully qualified.

“When I think back, I was always a player who had an opinion.

“I wasn’t crazily vocal, but I had an opinion and I would speak to managers and coaches and take a little bit of note about what was going on.

“The career I have had and the people I have played for, then I have had a great chance to take in a lot of different styles and knowledge.

“I have managed to tap into a lot of that and hopefully I am a more rounded coach because of that.”