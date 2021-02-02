Stade de Reims chief challenges Fraser Hornby to shine at Aberdeen to force his way into the Scotland senior squad

Stade de Reims hope loan star Fraser Hornby can use his time at Aberdeen to force his way into Scotland boss Steve Clarke’s squad.

Hornby, 21, sealed a loan move to Pittodrie until the end of the season from the French top flight outfit in a hectic transfer deadline day for the Dons.

Boss Derek McInnes dramatically switched up his attack on deadline day as striker Florian Kamberi was also secured on loan until the end of the season from Swiss Super League side, St Gallen.

Striker Callum Hendry was also taken in on loan from St Johnstone until the summer.

“Fraser will have responsibilities for the next six months and his performances will be monitored by the Scottish A coach, which will be of great benefit to him.” Stade de Reims Director General Mathieu Lacour

Curtis Main departed Pittodrie having had the final six months of his contract cancelled.

The 28-year-old then signed on at League One Shrewsbury Town.

Striker Bruce Anderson was also loaned to Hamilton for the rest of the season.

Hornby is the Scotland U21’s all time record scorer with 10 goals in 18 appearances.

Stade de Reims Director General Mathieu Lacour believes moving to Aberdeen on loan will keep Hornby on the radar of Scotland boss Clarke with the Euro 2020 finals fast approaching this summer.

Lacour said: “By choosing Aberdeen’s project, Fraser will evolve within a team full of confidence which relies on young talent.

“Fraser will have responsibilities for the next six months and his performances will be monitored by the Scottish A coach, which will be of great benefit to him.

“We will be happy to meet Fraser again next off-season.”

© SNS Group

Hornby made a £1.8m switch to Stade de Reims from Everton last summer and has made three appearances for the French outfit.

His last appearance came as a second half substitute on September 27 in a 2-0 Ligue 1 defeat to last year’s beaten Champions League finalists Paris St-Germain.

Aberdeen FC this evening confirms the loan signing of Scotland Under 21 International, @fraser_hornby, from French Ligue 1 side @StadeDeReims.#StandFree — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 1, 2021

Hornby goes straight into the squad to face Livingston at Pittodrie tonight.