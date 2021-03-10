St Mirren warn Aberdeen to rule out any thoughts of approaching manager Jim Goodwin

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick has warned Aberdeen to forget about any attempts to recruit Jim Goodwin as their next manager.

Fitzpatrick insists Goodwin is fully committed to the Paisley side no matter which team comes in for him.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and his board are searching for a replacement for Derek McInnes who exited Pittodrie on Monday after eight years at the club.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin is one of the bookmaker’s favourites to succeed McInnes.

However Fitzpatrick has warned Aberdeen, or any other clubs potentially interested in Goodwin, will be told to ‘beat it’.

If Aberdeen or any other club came calling for Jim just now they’d be told to beat it!” St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick

Goodwin recently signed a new three year contract at St Mirren tying him to the club until summer 2024 and is on the verge of leading the Paisley club to a top six finish.

This season Goodwin masterminded League Cup defeats of Aberdeen (2-1) and Premiership champions Rangers (3-2) before losing out to Livingston (1-0) in the semi-final.

Fitzpatrick said: “If Aberdeen or any other club came calling for Jim just now they’d be told to beat it!

“I spoke to Jim yesterday morning and the Aberdeen situation never came up.

“I’m sure he’ll be someone who is being spoken about by clubs who are looking for a manager just now.”

© SNS Group

Although determined to retain Goodwin as manager Fitzpatrick can understand why he is being linked with the vacant Aberdeen job.

Currently in sixth spot having a win for St Mirren know a win against Hamilton on March 20 will secure them a top-half finish.

It will be the highest St Mirren have finished in the top flight table since 1985.

Fitzpatrick said: “It would be crazy if they weren’t talking about him as a possible candidate given the great job he’s doing here at St Mirren.

“But I’m not worried about him moving on.

“We’ve given him a new strong contract recently because we believe in him.

“He wants to stay here no matter who comes in for him.

“He’s got a great opportunity to make St Mirren a regular top six team and try to get into Europe and he’s building a squad that can do that.

“One day Jim will get an opportunity to manage somewhere else. I know he wants to manage his country one day.

“But I’m not worried about losing him now.

“I know from working with him that he’s determined to do well at St Mirren and that’s what motivates him.

“We’re building something special here.”

Former Buddies player Goodwin, 39, succeeded Oran Kearney in 2019 and has made a huge impact at the club.

He was made St Mirren’s highest ever paid manager earlier this year when signing the new contract.

Fitzpatrick said: “That’s why we’ve given him the new deal and a budget to build the squad that he wants.

“We want to create stability at the club and we’re ambitious.

“And Jim wants to be a part of that.”

Former Aberdeen winger Stephen Glass, currently manager at Atlanta United 2 in the United States, is the current front-runner for the Aberdeen job.

Glass is understood to be keen on the position and has already been discussed by the Pittodrie board.

Aberdeen will not rush into any appointment and will do their due diligence in seeing what managerial options are out there and going through interviews and due process before appointing a replacement for McInnes.