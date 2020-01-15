St Johnstone’s Matty Kennedy agrees to join Aberdeen in summer

Aberdeen have announced St Johnstone winger Matty Kennedy has signed a pre-contract with the club.

The announcement was widely expected, with boss Derek McInnes expressing confidence in tying up a deal for the ex-Everton player earlier this week – despite interest from Hearts – and the 25-year-old has agreed a three-year deal.

McInnes said: “I’m pleased Matty has shown a real desire to join Aberdeen when there were other options available to him.

“Respectfully he remains a St Johnstone player, but I look forward to him joining us in the summer and working with him next season.”