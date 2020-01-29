Under-pressure Derek McInnes confident Aberdeen can secure Premiership’s third spot and Europe

Under-pressure boss Derek McInnes remains confident he has a squad that can secure third spot and Euro qualification.

Supporters’ frustrations at recent form mounted following a 0-0 stalemate at bottom-six St Mirren.

Some of the 916-strong travelling supporters turned on McInnes in Paisley with chants questioning the manager’s future at Pittodrie.

With just three wins in 10 Premiership games McInnes is enduring the toughest spell of his near seven-year tenure at the Dons.

Next up for Aberdeen is a trip to title challengers Rangers on Saturday.

The Reds suffered a 5-0 humiliation on their previous clash at Ibrox earlier this season.

McInnes retains the belief the squad he overhauled in the summer is strong enough to finish third.

And despite having added Dylan McGeouch and Matty Kennedy this month, he aims to bring in more signings before the window closes at midnight on Friday.

He said: “We have a squad that can still meet the demands put on us.

“Clearly the demand is to finish third.

“It is up to me to show belief in my players. I am confident the players will keep working away and hopefully we can keep making improvements in the second half of the season.

“I think the players are here that can get results.

“It is that final bit that we have been bemoaning for a while that we need to do more. Once we get that right we will be fine.”

Aberdeen have fallen four points behind third-placed Motherwell in the race for Europe having lost 1-0 to the Steelmen at Pittodrie last week.

Following that loss the slump, and pressure on McInnes, intensified with a 0-0 draw in Paisley.

In attempt to solve the bluntness in attack McInnes pushed through the £75,000 signing of Matty Kennedy from St Johnstone on a three-and-a-half year deal until summer 2023.

Kennedy had already agreed a pre-contract to move to Pittodrie in the summer but McInnes moved to bring him in now.

Midfielder Dylan McGeouch was also signed from Sunderland earlier in the window.

McInnes is keen to add up to two more signings before the window closes at midnight on Friday. He is also keen to emerge from the window with leading scorer Sam Cosgrove and Scotland international defender Scott McKenna still Dons as both could yet be subject to potential interest from England.

MLS outfit New York Red Bulls are also targeting Cosgrove.

Midfielder Stephen Gleeson is likely to exit Pittodrie this month as there has been interest in him from England.

Gleeson, who has played just one minute this season, has been told he will be free to go if he can set up a new club this month.

Although keen to add more additions, McInnes is confident his business in the window so far has strengthened the Reds.

And he reckons that will come to fruition soon.

He said: “Matty Kennedy gave us a wee flavour of what he will bring to us.

“He needed the game (against St Mirren) as he has not played since the winter break. Matty will get better as we go along.

“At least when Matty gets the ball his first thought is to try to take on his opponent and be as positive as he can.

“We need a bit more of that gallousness and confidence in the final bit.

“Once we get that I am pretty sure we will start turning performances like St Mirren from one point into three.

“With Dylan you can see the element of control, responsibility, the subtlety of his play and a confidence in possession. Everything we want and have been looking for in that type of role.

“Once Dylan gets up to speed he is going to be a key player for me.”