Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes wary of Covid-19 test risk in Norway ahead of Europa League tie

Boss Derek McInnes admits there is more risk with Aberdeen’s Covid-19 testing in Norway ahead of Thursday’s Euro tie.

However as the Dons get ready to jet out tomorrow to face Viking FK McInnes he is confident they are covered for any set backs.

McInnes will bring a 22 man squad for the one-legged Europa League second qualifying round in Stavanger to cover any eventuality such as a positive test.

Aberdeen opted against staying in Norway tonight after receiving assurances their Covid-19 test results will be returned no later than lunch-time on match day.

That is despite the tests being processed 275 miles away in Oslo.

McInnes said: “The more hurdles you have to get over, there is obviously more risk.

‘With the European game, there is a longer wait to find out if everybody is okay and we are mindful of that in terms of our preparation.

“We will still take our normal squad, 22 players, so hopefully that covers us.

“If we have any positive tests, hopefully we’ll still have enough of a squad to take that game.

“We’re going out to Norway early on Wednesday morning, because we’ve been given permission to train without getting the test results back.

“The tests actually get flown to Oslo, so there’s still a wee element of risk there if flights are delayed.

“However the guarantee is we’ll have the test results back no later than lunchtime on match day.

“Obviously there’s still an element of risk, in terms of your preparation but I think that’s the best we could have hoped for.

“In the domestic season there is also still a bit of risk that can affect you.

“Especially those tests later in the week, there’s still a bit of nervousness waiting for the medical team to contact you and say that everyone’s got the all-clear.”

Aberdeen will train at the SR-Bank Arena tomorrow night in a bid to get accustomed to the artificial surface.

The Dons had considered jetting out tonight but a combination of finances and confirmation an early arrival would not speed up test results resulted in a later departure.

McInnes said: “Even if we’d flown out tonight, which we’d considered, there would have been added expense because the plane stays on the tarmac.

“The crew also stay and the team would have to have an extra night in the hotel. And we still wouldn’t have got the tests results back, probably, until the Thursday morning anyway.

“When we weighed up the financial element, going out early on Wednesday doesn’t incur those extra costs. We will get there about half ten or 11 in the morning, local time (9.30 or 10am UK time).

“After testing we will have the day to rest in the hotel – and then go to training.”

The potential pitfalls of the all or nothing tie in Stavanger are not just concentrated on the Covid-19 tests. Viking FK are 17 games into the Norwegian top flight and on a five game unbeaten run.

A 5-3 away defeat of Kristiansund on Saturday was a third straight victory for Viking. Striker Veton Berisha netted a double to take his tally to eight goals in the last six games.

Aberdeen were also unable to send a scout to the game due to lockdown restrictions. On August 21 Norway reintroduced restrictions for travellers from the UK where they must quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

However the Norwegian top flight is a league Aberdeen have scouted closely recently. In January they signed Venezuelan international full-back Ronald Hernandez from Staebek for £850,000.

McInnes was also able to access extensive footage of Viking FK’s matches this season.

He said: “It is going to be a tough game against a capable side on an artificial pitch. It is easy enough to get that footage and at the click of a button we can watch it.

“The good thing is these teams are up and running and playing plenty of games. Obviously that makes them more dangerous but it also helps us in terms of getting to know them.”