SPFL reconstruction ruled out after Aberdeen reveals Premiership clubs’ stance – condemning Hearts to Championship

Aberdeen have confirmed Premiership clubs are against SPFL reconstruction, which means Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer will be relegated to the Championship, League One and League Two, respectively.

After a meeting of top-flight clubs, led by the Dons, this afternoon, Reds chairman Dave Cormack revealed any reconstruction plan put forward by the 15-person SPFL committee on the issue, led by Ann Budge of Hearts and Les Gray of Hamilton, would not receive the 75% backing from Premiership clubs required to pass.

A Dons statement said: “Today’s meeting of the premiership clubs was constructive, with a full and open discussion on reconstruction.

On behalf of the group Dave Cormack, chairman of AFC, said: “The strong feeling of the group was that we must focus all of our energies on emerging from the crisis we face, due to the pandemic, on getting back to playing football safely and getting fans back into grounds as soon as practicably possible.

“Whilst the group sympathises with the plight of the situation the relegated teams are faced with, it concluded that this is not the right time to consider immediate reconstruction in the midst of a crisis. But the group is willing to engage in and pick up on these discussions once we are through Covid-19.”

The group plans to meet again next week to fully focus on how we get through the financial crisis caused by the pandemic.”