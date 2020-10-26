Sky Sports apologise to Aberdeen over video posted by broadcaster in build-up to Celtic clash

Aberdeen and Sky Sports have released a joint statement revealing the broadcaster has apologised over a video posted on social media in the build-up to Sunday’s 3-3 draw with Celtic.

Ahead of the Pittodrie Premiership clash, Sky Sports showed a montage of Celtic goals on their live coverage while also posting the video to Twitter.

Many fans viewed the clip as one-sided and Sky received a Twitter blast from Reds chairman Dave Cormack, who called on them to apologise.

This evening, a joint statement revealed Sky have said sorry for the video being put on Twitter without the balance of their wider pre-game build-up.

The statement said: “Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack and Sky Sports Director of Football Gary Hughes held an open, constructive, and positive Zoom conversation this evening (Monday 26 October) about yesterday’s tweet and the concerns raised by Aberdeen.

“While the tweet was part of a number of features within an hour long build-up and not intended to be used in isolation, Sky unreservedly apologised for any offence the tweet caused to Aberdeen and their fans.

“The apology has been accepted by the club.

“Sky Sports also outlined its plans and ambitions for the future of Scottish football and will work with Aberdeen to deliver these over the period of the exclusive contract with the SPFL.”