Sir Alex Ferguson sends message to Aberdeen fans over #StillStandingFree campaign

Sir Alex Ferguson has backed Aberdeen’s #StillStandingFree campaign during the coronavirus shutdown, encouraging supporters to “give what they can”.

The legendary gaffer sent a message to the Red Army after it was announced the pot, which will see Dons investors donate 10% of April’s season ticket sales to the AFC Community Trust, had reached £50,000.

Aberdeen aim to reach 5,000 season tickets this month, which would see £125,000 go to the trust, supporting the initiatives to tackle food poverty and support vulnerable members of the community during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Sir Alex, who bossed the Dons to European glory in 1983, said: “Aberdeen Football Club has always been at the heart of the community – a genuine family club. In these unprecedented times, when we need to pull together in support of our communities, it’s great to know that AFC is setting a such a good example. Working as one with the AFC Community Trust, the club has been providing valuable help to those who need it most.

“When the lack of football has left a real vacuum in people’s lives, the club is putting its fans and community first, filling that void with a phone call, a message of support, lifting the spirits of fans who are struggling, in a way that only football can.

“It’s marvellous to see the positive response from the Red Army following the rallying calls from the club chairman. I know that will continue as Dons’ fans give what they can to the trust and the club through this challenging period.”