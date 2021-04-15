Silverware, a packed Pittodrie and bringing through young talent – Stephen Glass outlines what success looks like in first press conference of Aberdeen reign

New Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has laid out his blueprint for success – with landing a first trophy since 2014 his top priority.

Glass was unveiled at Pittodrie earlier today and aims to deliver more than silverware.

The 44-year-old also accepts success will be packing out Pittodrie with supporters desperate to watch their side in action.

Former Atlanta United 2 boss Glass believes developing young talent and selling them for a healthy profit is another vital component required to bring success to the Reds.

Glass insists he would not have left the United States if he wasn’t confident of delivering the good times.

He has an immediate chance to land that first trophy with the Scottish Cup campaign this season.

He will make his Dons dugout debut in Saturday’s fourth round clash against Livingston at Pittodrie.

He said: “I know what it means to be a successful manager at this club.

“Filling that stadium is success. People wanting to come watch your team is success.

“Selling young players, bringing in players and selling them for more than you bought them for is success.

“One thing I’ll say is successful Aberdeen managers put trophies in the trophy cabinet

“Derek McInnes was a successful manager at this club.

“He put a trophy in the trophy cabinet.

“There was a lot of managers that haven’t done it – I was lucky to play for one (Roy Aitken, 1995 League Cup) that did.

“I would stick my neck out and say if you want to be a successful manager at Aberdeen, you have to win a trophy.

“This club is special to me and, if I didn’t think I would be a success, I’d still be at Atlanta.

“I guarantee it. I wouldn’t be coming back to Scotland for something that was a maybe job.

“That’s the attraction of the club.”

Glass was officially unveiled as Aberdeen manager at Pittodrie yesterday having spent 10 days in quarantine after flying in from the United States.

He arrived at the club’s Cormack Park training complex on Tuesday.

Glass had already secured two major signings by landing highly-respected England squad striker coach Allan Russell as his assistant and Scott Brown on a pre-contract.

Brown, 35, will join on a two-year deal in the summer in a player-coach role.

Glass is confident he will deliver on his targets.

However, he insists his friendship with Atlanta-based chairman Dave Cormack will would matter little if he does not deliver success.

Glass said: “I think it’s getting overstated, the relationship between myself and the chairman. I know the chairman pretty well, but I’m under no illusions, that if I’m not successful at this club, I know what happens to managers at football clubs.

“There will be no extra leeway because I know the chairman.

“I’ve got to know him over the last couple of years in Atlanta, but I also had the last couple of years to prove that I wasn’t the right person for the job, that I didn’t live my life right.

“I didn’t meet him thinking: ‘I might be the Aberdeen manager’.

“Living in America, most of my friends were Scottish.

“Stuart Sharp, who coaches the American Paralympic team is a friend of mine.

“There’s a guy who produced the vaccines that lives in North Carolina that is a friend of mine. Andrew Staunton, the British consulate in Atlanta, is a friend of mine.

“Dave Cormack just happens to be the chairman of Aberdeen Football Club. Yeah, he’s a family friend, but he’s probably the guy that could fire me at some point. The relationship will still continue then, but I would just potentially not be the manager of the football club.

“But I think I am going to be successful.”