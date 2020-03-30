Signed John Hewitt print auctioned to raise funds for Aberdeen’s #StillStandingFree campaign

A graphic designer is auctioning off a signed print of Gothenburg Great John Hewitt on social media to raise funds for Aberdeen’s #StillStandingFree campaign.

The initiative sees the AFC Community Trust work hand in hand with Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE) to assist vulnerable people in the region during the coronavirus lockdown.

Bidders have been battling to win the signed image of Hewitt netting the winning goal in the 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup final against Real Madrid:

New top bid is now £300 from a sixth bidder that would like to remain anonymous! https://t.co/NooTlpfwXe — 𝔇𝔬𝔩𝔩𝔶 𝔇𝔦𝔤𝔦𝔱𝔞𝔩 (@dollydigital) March 30, 2020

⬇️ Fantastic effort from @DollyDigital to support the #StillStandingFree campaign! Get your bids in before 10pm… https://t.co/TgZ9CwOmLy — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 30, 2020

Punters have until 10pm to get their bids in for the piece of Reds memorabilia.