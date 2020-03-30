Show Links
Signed John Hewitt print auctioned to raise funds for Aberdeen’s #StillStandingFree campaign

by Ryan Cryle
30/03/2020, 11:01 am
The signed John Hewitt image being auctioned off.
A graphic designer is auctioning off a signed print of Gothenburg Great John Hewitt on social media to raise funds for Aberdeen’s #StillStandingFree campaign.

The initiative sees the AFC Community Trust work hand in hand with Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE) to assist vulnerable people in the region during the coronavirus lockdown.

Bidders have been battling to win the signed image of Hewitt netting the winning goal in the 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup final against Real Madrid:

Punters have until 10pm to get their bids in for the piece of Reds memorabilia.

 